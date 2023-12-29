Chicago Fire spoilers reveal new details about Season 12

New Chicago Fire spoilers were revealed about the first part of Season 12.

Chicago Fire Season 12 debuts on Wednesday, January 17. The cast and crew are hard at work putting together the new episodes.

Previous spoilers revealed two main characters are leaving the show, so the new season will have a different feel for the viewers at home.

Alberto Rosende confirmed that he has exited the Chicago Fire cast. Alberto played firefighter Blake Gallo for about four years, but his final episode is the Season 12 premiere.

The tone for the season might also be set in that first episode as fans try to catch up on the cliffhangers that ended Chicago Fire Season 11.

Viewers can stream previous episodes of Chicago Fire by using Peacock. That might be a good idea before the new season begins.

Fresh Chicago Fire spoilers from the showrunner

“There have been big changes, and the 51 gang is on a rollercoaster ride throughout the episode trying to navigate all of it,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Line.

Andrea was addressing a question about a possible time jump for the show. It’s a maneuver that the Chicago-based show has used in the past to allow an injured firefighter to get back to work. Is this a heavy hint that Mouch will be fine again after getting seriously injured in the Season 11 finale?

“Yes, there will be some time jump going into the premiere, and viewers and 51 are in it together,” Andrea added.

The showrunner was also asked if someone new would join Truck 81 since only four people have been in the group for a while.

“There will be a new firefighter joining Truck 81, but not for the reasons anyone thinks,” Andrea teased.

“Of course, the newbie will be trouble with a capital T — but is it the good kind or the bad kind? We’ll find out…,” she continued.

As addressed above, Gallo is leaving Truck 81. This opens the door for new blood and applies to the tease about a new firefighter joining the house.

That new firefighter has also been revealed. Rome Flynn has joined the Chicago Fire cast, and his first appearance will be during the second episode of Season 12.

More news from Chicago Fire

Actress Kara Killmer is also leaving the Chicago Fire cast. She is filming her final episodes after starring as paramedic Sylvie Brett for years.

Hopefully, this means more episodes for actor Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey. But since a time jump is taking place, viewers will learn early in the season whether or not Brett agreed to marry Casey.

As a reminder, previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. Season 11 finished with three cliffhangers, so re-watching that episode could help fans.

Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, January 17, at 9/8c on NBC.