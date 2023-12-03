Chicago Fire star confirms exit, speaks about friendships

The Chicago Fire cast is going through some noticeable changes. Two main characters are leaving the show during the new season, and some new faces will take their spots.

It was recently announced that Alberto Rosende is leaving Chicago Fire soon. He has played firefighter Blake Gallo for the past four seasons.

Gallo took the spot vacated when Otis died from a warehouse fire. Replacing Otis was difficult, but Gallo was up to the challenge.

During his time with Truck 81, Gallo has helped bring new energy to Firehouse 51. Though he had some stumbles, he became an integral part of the team.

Replacing Gallo won’t be easy, but through the years, the writers for Chicago Fire have had to deal with many casting changes.

Who will replace Gallo has not yet been revealed, but the actor who plays him posted online about his time on the show.

Alberto Rosende speaks about leaving the Chicago Fire cast

The Instagram Stories for Alberto featured some words about his Chicago Fire exit. He left a comment on an image of the article announcing his departure.

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” Alberto began his post.

“The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and story I got to tell was one that made me proud,” he wrote.

“Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!” Alberto concluded his note.

The way Alberto wrote his note suggests he may have already completed his scenes for Season 12.

Alberto will only appear in one episode from the new season, suggesting his story gets wrapped up quickly.

The season is also short due to the Hollywood strikes and the late start date.

A social media post from actor Alberto Rosende. Pic credit: @albertorosende/Instagram

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Chicago Fire season premiere is on January 17. New episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. arrive that same night.

The Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere could be dramatic. Several cliffhangers from last season need to be addressed, and that doesn’t even include the exits.

It was also revealed that Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire during Season 12. She plays lead paramedic Sylvie Brett, and her character was proposed to in the Season 11 finale.

Below is one of the first scenes that featured Gallo, and he showed what he could do on the job.

Episodes from Chicago Fire Season 11 are streaming on Peacock. Fans can re-watch them ahead of the new season.

Chicago Fire returns on January 17 on NBC.