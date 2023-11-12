Chicago Fire Season 12 update: Production resumes, episode count likely cut

Chicago Fire can continue production after the Hollywood strikes ended.

Several strikes caused production on all One Chicago shows to shut down.

While it wasn’t noticeable during the summer hiatus, NBC had a programming gap on Wednesday nights when the fall television season arrived.

Rather than debuting new Chicago Fire episodes, the network showed memorable recent content. Now is the time to get back on track.

After the Writers Strike ended, the Chicago Fire writers were able to get a head start on Season 12 content.

And now the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike means the cast members can return to set.

When will Chicago Fire begin filming new episodes?

TV Line reported that filming will resume in the first week of December.

Filming in December means new episodes could begin airing on NBC by mid-to-late January.

Hearing good news about shows returning to production would also serve as a nice holiday present for the fans.

How many episodes will Chicago Fire Season 12 have?

A regular season of Chicago Fire would be about 22 to 25 episodes. That would allow for content to be spread across the television season.

Sometimes, One Chicago airs many episodes in the fall, takes a hiatus over the winter, and then returns for a push of content in the spring.

This year, the strikes will likely lead to a cut in the episode count for Chicago Fire.

An early estimate has Chicago Fire Season 12 at 13 episodes. That is a preliminary number, with the network likely to confirm information as air dates get closer.

While it is disappointing that Chicago Fire Season 12 could be shortened, at least new episodes are coming.

Taylor Kinney is returning to play Kelly Severide some more.

The veteran actor took a leave of absence last season but is back for Chicago Fire Season 12.

A major star is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. So fans need to prepare themselves.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos has starred as Detective Hailey Upton on the show. It has been revealed that Season 11 will feature her final appearance.

With Tracy preparing to film her final episodes, maybe this could open the door for a Jesse Lee Soffer return. He left the show early in Season 10.

Jesse played Detective Jay Halstead, and he shared many scenes with Tracy. Their characters were married, so he could return and help bring closure to the Upstead fans.

