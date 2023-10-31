Chicago Fire spoilers: Taylor Kinney returns as Kelly Severide

Chicago Fire spoilers about Kelly Severide have come out.

Actor Taylor Kinney will reportedly return for the start of Season 12.

Taylor took a leave of absence from the show during Season 11. It forced the writers to scramble for ideas about what to do with his character.

On the show, Severide was said to be in Alabama for extensive training on arson investigations.

This storyline made sense for the character, as he had been very good at working on arsons and had helped out the Office of Fire Investigation in Chicago.

Chicago Fire ended Season 11 on a Severide cliffhanger when Stella Kidd learned that he had left Alabama to help on an ATF investigation.

Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire Season 12

TV Line reported that Lieutenant Kelly Severide will return for the beginning of Season 12. They have multiple sources close to the show that have revealed this information.

Confirmation has not come from NBC yet, but this is good news for Chicago Fire fans.

How many episodes will Kelly Severide appear in during Season 12?

It is unclear if Taylor Kinney will return as a full-time character (series regular) or if he is returning to bring closure to his character.

For now, fans need to accept the good news that he is returning and wait for confirmation of everything else.

If the SAG-AFTRA strike ends soon, Chicago Fire may return to production in time for Spring 2024 episodes. That would lead to a shortened presentation of Season 12.

More news from One Chicago

Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D.

Tracy played Detective Hailey Upton for many years, but the new season of Chicago P.D. is her last.

It was during the last season of Chicago P.D. that Jesse Lee Soffer left. He played Detective Jay Halstead, the husband of Hailey Upton.

Fans clamored for the return of Jesse, even getting Upstead Forever to trend on social media.

With Tracy exiting the show, maybe Jesse will return to help provide Chicago P.D. fans with closure.

He never ruled out an eventual return to the NBC drama, so maybe the producers can convince him of a return.

Either way, Chicago P.D. Season 11 will have some intriguing stories to tell when the strike ends.

NBC already ordered new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., so work will resume once the Screen Actors Guild and the studios come to terms on a new contract.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.