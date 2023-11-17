Kara Killmer is leaving the Chicago Fire cast

Chicago Fire will lose a main character in Season 12.

After playing paramedic Sylvie Brett for years, actress Kara Killmer is leaving the show.

She will be back for Chicago Fire Season 12, but this is her final season.

Fans have to wait to find out when her last episode will air.

In addition to her time on the Chicago Fire cast, Kara has also appeared on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This is continued bad news for the world of One Chicago as the shows attempt a return from the Hollywood strikes.

Kara’s leaving follows the news that Tracy Spiridakos is ending her role as Detective Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire Season 12 production begins soon

It has been rumored that Chicago Fire will begin shooting new episodes in the last week of November.

The writers have already worked on scripts following the end of the Writers Strike, so they can return to work quickly.

The long hiatus will extend a bit further, though, as new episodes won’t debut until the winter or spring.

A TV Line report stated that fans should expect 13 episodes in the new season.

It was also recently revealed that Taylor Kinney will return as Kelly Severide.

Taylor took a leave of absence from the show during Season 11, but it has been revealed that he is returning for some Season 12 episodes.

Much like the situation with Kara, it is unclear how many episodes Taylor will appear in.

With Kara’s exit now in the cards, it’s safe to assume that Jesse Spencer will return as Matthew Casey to help bring closure to her storyline.

Maybe this hints at what Sylvie will say to Casey’s wedding proposal from the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale.

wishing hanako greensmith a VERY happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EeLGOJYB4h — Top 1% of Burzek shippers (@NBCOneChicago) November 11, 2023

Shortened seasons for One Chicago dramas

As a reminder, the new seasons for the One Chicago dramas will likely have around 13 episodes. That’s fewer than a typical season, but NBC is running out of time to air them this television season.

The good news is that when the new episodes arrive, there won’t be many filler weeks to see repeat episodes.

As with the changes behind the scenes at Fire and P.D., the Chicago Med cast will look different after many character departures.

Fans should expect more news about the casts as the new seasons approach.

one fun fact about @benlevyaguilar is… ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jOFdGRzSUq — Top 1% of Burzek shippers (@NBCOneChicago) November 16, 2023

Previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. That’s a great way to re-watch some of the season finales before the new episodes arrive.

Chicago Fire is streaming on Peacock.