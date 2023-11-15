Chicago Med Season 9 will include many changes as filming resumes

The Chicago Med cast and crew can finally return to work.

Production for Season 9 episodes could begin before the end of November after the Hollywood strikes ended.

Actors and actresses (SAG) were looking for a new contract from the studios, and an agreement was reached after months on the picket lines.

The strikes caused a long delay in Chicago Med Season 9, forcing NBC to air repeat episodes from the One Chicago shows.

Now it’s time to return to work, with episodes slated to arrive in early 2024.

But those new episodes will usher in changes for the long-running medical drama.

Chicago Med cast has some holes to fill

The Chicago Med Season 8 finale ended with a noteworthy departure.

Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss) left Chicago to find happiness in his personal life.

His final scene was at a Seattle airport, as he walked outside to find Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) waiting for him.

Her son Owen (Ari Morgan) greeted him as they all embraced.

The on-again-off-again relationship between Will and Natalie has a happy ending.

Chicago Med had already said goodbye to Torrey DeVitto, but now it must move on without Nick Gehlfuss.

Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead and Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

As a reminder, additional changes to the Chicago Med cast took place during Season 8.

Actor Sasha Roiz joined the show as Jack Dayton, a wealthy businessman Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) saved from a train accident. He took over the hospital and ushered in many new changes.

Dayton’s changes and the fallout could impact the hospital and its staff (again) as new episodes roll out.

Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) married April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) earlier in the season. The relationship between Ethan and April also got a happy ending, as they left to work on helping people separate from the hospital.

Unless one or both Chicago Med alums rejoin the show, Season 9 will begin without Will, Ethan, and April.

As the show gets closer to returning, news on who is joining the Chicago Med cast will be released.

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi and Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

More news from One Chicago

Taylor Kinney returns as Kelly Severide in the new season of Chicago Fire. He had taken a leave of absence last season.

Chicago P.D. will feature a cast exit of its own. One of the stars is leaving the show, so a countdown to that exit awaits fans.

Chicago Med is streaming on Peacock.