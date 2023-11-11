Chicago P.D. Season 11 update: How many episodes?

The Hollywood strikes are over.

The writers, actors, and actresses needed new deals, and contracts are now in place.

It means everyone can return to work.

The writers returned to work after a deal was struck between the Writers Guild of America and the studios.

And now SAG-AFTRA has a deal so the casts can return to the set.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But with the winter quickly approaching, some episodes will be lost.

How many episodes in Chicago P.D. Season 1?

Chicago P.D. Season 11 was ordered by NBC a while ago.

The network has faith in the police procedural, and a full-season order was placed.

Unfortunately, there isn’t enough time left on the calendar to film the 20+ episodes to air during the 2023-2024 television season.

The plan is for Chicago P.D. to film 13 episodes for Season 11. TV Line reported that filming will resume in the first week of December.

If the Chicago P.D. cast does return to work that quickly, NBC could start rolling out new episodes in late winter.

That would finally give Chicago P.D. fans new content after waiting months since the Spring 2023 season finale.

When could Chicago P.D. Season 11 begin?

If episodes begin filming in the first week of December, content could arrive on television by late January.

While it would mean missing almost half of the original episode order, at least Chicago P.D. Season 11 would still happen.

News and notes about One Chicago

A major star is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast.

Tracy Spiridakos has starred as Detective Hailey Upton on the show, but Season 11 will be her final one.

This news comes soon after co-star Jesse Lee Soffer exited in Season 10 (he played Detective Jay Halstead).

With the news that Upton will no longer work for Intelligence, hopefully, the writers can convince Jesse to come back and give fans some closure.

A reconciliation between Upton and Halstead might be the dream of many Chicago P.D. fans.

Since Tracy is leaving the show, more Chicago P.D. casting news will be revealed before Season 11.

The writers and producers will need a new face (or two) to flesh out the crew, so rumors about people joining the show may surface soon.

And no, Sophia Bush is not returning to play Detective Erin Lindsay again. She is done with the world of One Chicago.

Over at Chicago Fire, actor Taylor Kinney is returning to play Kelly Severide some more.

Chicago P.D. is streaming on Peacock.