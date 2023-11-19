Chicago Fire actress gets goodbye message from former co-star

Kara Killmer shared some throwback photos from her time on Chicago Fire.

It turned out that the post was partly a goodbye note to fans.

And it even led to a former co-star congratulating her on the journey.

Kara Killmer is leaving the Chicago Fire cast this season.

It was recently announced that Kara will end her run as paramedic Sylvie Brett in the batch of new episodes.

Fans hoping for Brettsey to find happiness (Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey) may be running out of time.

Kara Killmer shares fun photos from the Chicago Fire set

“These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” Kara wrote in an Instagram post.

“Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!” she added to her post.

Kara also shared five photos — each showing a memorable moment for her.

While she hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, she is reminiscing about her time in the One Chicago universe. In addition to her appearances on Chicago Fire, Kara also appeared on many Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. episodes.

A former co-star drops a message of love for Kara Killmer

“Congratulations Karbear. What a run,” Yuriy Sardarov commented.

Yuriy Sardarov played firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek on the Chicago Fire cast.

His character died on the show, but he shared many scenes with Kara.

His kind message also underscores the truth about Kara’s departure.

Additional members of the Chicago Fire cast liked the post but withheld commenting. They likely know what will happen with Kara’s character and whether Brett gets a happy ending.

Many additional followers left messages of support, including fans who want her to stay on the show.

Messages of support from Kara’s followers. Pic credit: @KareBearAcares/Instagram

More news from One Chicago

The One Chicago shows return for new seasons on NBC.

New episodes begin filming toward the end of November, with the episode schedule likely to start up in late winter.

The bad news is that the episode count has been cut to around 13. With so little time to debut new episodes before the Summer of 2024, difficult decisions had to be made.

A new character joins Chicago Med when the show returns for Season 9, and a main character is leaving during Chicago P.D. Season 11.

Previous episodes of the shows are all available for streaming on Peacock. That’s a great way to watch the season finales (again) from last spring.

