Chicago Med reveals new character for Season 9

New episodes of Chicago Med are on the way.

Even though there has been a lengthy delay in the season starting, the Hollywood strikes are now part of the past.

The Chicago Med cast is going through some changes this season.

Major exits mean the writers and producers must take the show in some new directions.

New folks will be featured on the Chicago Med Season 9 cast, with announcements sure to come soon about who has joined One Chicago.

One of those new directions involves a new recurring character that has been announced.

Chicago Med’s new character revealed

A 30-something doctor is being cast for Chicago Med Season 9. A report from TV Line states that this new doc has ties to a main character.

The new doctor has a troubled background, which is familiar territory for the show.

Dr. Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) went down a dark road of drug abuse before she got a second chance at the hospital.

A past connection to Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) suggests that the new doctor needed some psychiatric help when he was younger.

This new role will be a recurring character during Chicago Med Season 9, but reception could lead to a possible series-regular upgrade for Chicago Med Season 10.

In addition to Oliver Platt and Jessy Schram returning, the new season of Chicago Med features the returns of S. Epatha Merkerson (hospital head Sharon Goodwin), Marlyne Barrett (charge nurse Maggie Lockwood), Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel), and Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer).

Since Nick Gehlfuss is done playing Dr. Will Halstead, it suggests another role could get added to the cast this winter.

The trio of One Chicago shows will return soon with new episodes. Filming begins during the final week of November, with episodes slated to arrive this winter and spring.

The downside to the late start is that Med, Fire, and P.D. will likely only have about 13 episodes in their new seasons.

Chicago Med isn’t the only show with noteworthy casting changes.

Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire. The veteran actress has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since Season 3. Season 12 will feature her goodbye episodes.

New episodes of Chicago P.D. also feature a character exiting, possibly forcing Intelligence to look much different.

Stay tuned for more news from Chicago Med as filming of the new season begins.

Season 8 episodes can be streamed on Peacock, so fans can re-watch how the previous season concluded.

Chicago Med is streaming on Peacock.