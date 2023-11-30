Chicago Fire spoilers: Another star is leaving the show

The Chicago Fire cast is losing another main character. This follows the news that Kara Killmer is ending her run as paramedic Sylvie Brett.

New Chicago Fire spoilers indicate Alberto Rosende will stop playing firefighter Blake Gallo. And it has been confirmed he only has one episode left.

Alberto debuted on the show during Season 8, when he replaced Yuriy Sardarov. Yuriy had played firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek for years, but the character died in a warehouse fire.

Replacing Otis was difficult, but Blake has become a fan favorite among Chicago Fire viewers. He has also become an integral part of the team on Truck 81. It will be equally noteworthy for the person replacing Blake.

The One Chicago shows have finally returned to production after extensive delays. Two Hollywood strikes pushed back the production of new episodes.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that the cast and crew members have returned for Chicago Fire, news about the new season has been released. And this is all bad news.

When is the final episode of Chicago Fire for Alberto Rosende?

Alberto Rosende’s final episode of Chicago Fire is on the Season 12 premiere. A report by Deadline has shared the news.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Chicago Fire season premiere is on January 17. That same night will feature new Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. episodes.

As mentioned earlier, Kara Killmer is exiting Chicago Fire during Season 12. Kara has played lead paramedic Sylvie Brett for years but will now move on to other projects.

Losing Kara and Alberto in the same season will hit Chicago Fire fans hard.

Chicago Fire without Sylvie Brett and Blake Gallo ??? I can’t imagine it .

The show gave me so many good memories but I think it’s time to stop watching it . All my faves are gone or are leaving this season !! So thank you #ChicagoFire for 12 seasons 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/wtVZTEaGNZ — Gwen / Brettsey 🤡 (@othvampire) November 30, 2023

More news from One Chicago

Tracy Spiridakos is on set filming her final Chicago P.D. episodes.

The actress joined Chicago P.D. as Detective Hailey Upton in Season 3 and has been an integral part of Intelligence ever since.

One Chicago will likely do a countdown until these exits happen. Having these main characters leave each of the shows will also cause NBC to do some scrambling.

Chicago Med also has a cast member exit that will impact the show in its new season. Early Chicago Med rumors have mentioned a fresh character that will join the hospital.

As a reminder, new Chicago Fire episodes begin airing on January 17. It’s a shortened season due to the Hollywood strikes, but new content is coming.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the Season 11 finale, which features several huge cliffhangers.

Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, January 17, at 8/7c on NBC.