Tracy Spiridakos shares set photo as filming begins for her final Chicago P.D. episodes

Chicago P.D. resumed filming this week, and work on Season 11 is underway. Though the Hollywood strikes delayed everything, NBC will begin debuting new episodes this winter.

It was recently revealed that actress Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. She has played the role of Detective Hailey Upton for years, but her time on the show will soon end.

This is rough news for Chicago P.D. fans because the show lost her scene partner early last season. Jesse Lee Soffer ended his run as Detective Jay Halstead in Season 10, but fans hope he will return at some point.

NBC announced that Chicago P.D. returns on January 17. That Wednesday evening will also feature new Chicago Med and Chicago Fire episodes.

The downside to the late return for One Chicago is that episode count has been reduced. There isn’t enough time to film the entire season, so fans will probably only get around 13 new episodes this winter and spring.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

At least everyone is back to work, and members of the One Chicago casts have been sharing images online. That includes Marina Squerciati (she plays Officer Kim Burgess), who teased a staged appearance of Halstead on the Chicago P.D. set.

Tracy Spiridakos is back to work on Chicago P.D.

“Annnnd we’re back!!” Tracy wrote on a new Instagram photo.

The photo features Tracy and Marina on the set for Chicago P.D. Season 11.

“#chicagopd #burgess #upton #bupton? #upgess?” Tracy added at the end of her post.

The idea was to get a duo name between her character (Upton) and that of Marina (Burgess). Her ideas don’t quite have the same ring as Upstead (Upton and Halstead) or Burzek (Burgess and Adam Ruzek).

The final episodes for Detective Hailey Upton

Tracy Spiridakos is participating in Chicago P.D. Season 11, but that’s the end for her. The producers haven’t revealed when her final episode will air. Yet.

When Jesse Lee Soffer left the Chicago P.D. cast, he did so early in Season 10. He returned after Season 9 for enough episodes to let the writers create an exit storyline. Has Tracy done the same thing?

Many Chicago P.D. fans were frustrated with how Halstead was written off the show. Maybe the writers will get a chance at a do-over when Upton works her final case.

More from One Chicago

Kara Killmer is also leaving Chicago Fire. The veteran actress is currently filming her final episodes as paramedic Sylvie Brett.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. returns on Wednesday, January 17, at 10/9c on NBC.