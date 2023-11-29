Chicago P.D. star teases fans with a staged Halstead appearance on set

The Chicago P.D. cast is hard at work on Season 11 episodes. The Hollywood strikes finally ended, allowing the drama to return to filming new content.

Recently, NBC announced that the One Chicago shows will return with new episodes in January. The downside with the late start is that the episode count for Season 11 got cut.

While on the set, actress Marina Squerciati teased what she has to do to deal with the absence of Jesse Lee Soffer. He played Detective Jay Halstead but filmed his final scenes early in Season 10.

Marina plays Officer Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast. Burgess wasn’t originally part of Intelligence, but she worked hard to get her spot on the team.

As Season 11 begins, questions about the relationship between Burgess and Officer Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick Flieger) must be answered. He was shot in the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale after a case went awry.

Before the shooting, Burgess and Ruzek had begun living together (again) with their adopted daughter Makayla.

Marina Squerciati shares a fun picture from the Chicago P.D. set

“The weird things you do when you miss your co-star,” Marina wrote with an image she shared on Instagram.

The image features a doll that looks like Detective Jay Halstead. Marina also tagged Jesse Lee Soffer to ensure everyone knew who she was addressing.

It would make many Chicago P.D. fans happy if this were teasing his return to the show. No announcement has been made in that regard, but it would make the show more exciting in Season 11.

A fun photo from the Chicago P.D. set. Pic credit: @marinaSqu/Instagram

Chicago P.D. returns on January 17 with new episodes.

That’s the same night Chicago Med and Chicago Fire return with new content.

The episode count for Chicago P.D. Season 11 will only be 13, cut down from the 20+ episodes in a typical season.

Since the Hollywood strikes lasted so long, NBC has run out of time to debut new episodes this winter and spring.

It was also announced that Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the show. She plays Detective Hailey Upton, and Season 11 will feature her final scenes.

With Tracy leaving the show, having Jesse return to the cast could help close that chapter. Stay tuned to hear whether or not a reunion is in the works.

Before Chicago P.D. returns on January 17, fans can re-watch episodes from Season 10 by streaming them on Peacock.

It was also announced that Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire. She plays paramedic Sylvie Brett.

Chicago P.D. is streaming on Peacock.