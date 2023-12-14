Chicago Fire spoilers: New firefighter revealed

Chicago Fire spoilers now reveal who is joining the cast as a new firefighter at Firehouse 51.

His story unfolds during upcoming Season 12 episodes. And the necessity to add some new faces comes from some shocking Chicago Fire cast exits.

Alberto Rosende recently left Chicago Fire. He has played firefighter Blake Gallo for the past four seasons, but his run ends during the Season 12 premiere.

This is a season of changes for the world of One Chicago, with Kara Killmer also leaving Chicago Fire. Kara has played lead paramedic Sylvie Brett for years.

The Chicago P.D. cast loses a big name as Tracy Spiridakos ends her run as Detective Hailey Upton. She is already on set filming her final episodes.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A recent announcement also revealed a new hot doctor at Chicago Med. The producers needed someone to replace Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss).

Chicago Fire adds a new firefighter for Season 12

Actor Rome Flynn has joined the Chicago Fire cast.

Rome appeared on With Love as Santiago Zayas and How to Get Away with Murder as Gabriel Maddox.

Rome also starred on The Bold and the Beautiful as Zende Forrester Dominguez and in a story arc for Grey’s Anatomy as Wendell Ndugo in 2022.

Deadline reports that Rome will appear in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 2. That episode is scheduled for Wednesday, January 24.

His character is named Jake Gibson, described as a “quietly confident former amateur boxer with a dark past.”

Rome may get a spicy entrance to Chicago Fire, as he is also described as physically fit and fearless. For the person replacing Gallo on Truck 81, those are necessary qualifications.

As a reminder, Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, January 17, with the first episode of Season 12.

More from the world of One Chicago

A full-length teaser trailer for new One Chicago content was released this week. It ends with a memorable moment for Stellaride.

It created much social media buzz – since Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) was featured.

Some fan photos from the set were recently shared featuring Kelly Severide in action. Fans are very excited about his return.

Is Severide back for good? We must tune in to the Season 12 episodes to find out.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. It’s probably a good idea for One Chicago fans to re-watch the finales from last spring.

Chicago Fire returns on January 17 on NBC.