Chicago Med cast adds a new face for Season 9

The Chicago Med cast is going through some notable changes. And that now includes a new doctor joining the show.

The season finale from last spring left many questions when Dr. Will Halstead left to join Natalie Manning in Washington State. Actor Nick Gehlfuss has officially left the show.

With Halstead out, it opened the door for the producers to add some new blood. A recent report addressed those Chicago Med rumors. It shed some light on what they were looking to add.

Each One Chicago show has dealt with casting changes, with shocking news coming out about exits from each Wednesday night drama.

Tracy Spiridakos is filming her final episodes for Chicago P.D. Tracy has played Detective Hailey Upton on the show for years, but her run is ending.

Could Tracy’s exit from Chicago P.D. lead to Jesse Lee Soffer reprising his role of Detective Jay Halstead? Stay tuned to find out if the writers get to work with him again.

Chicago Med cast gets a new Australian doctor

Actor Luke Mitchell has joined the Chicago Med cast as a guest star in Season 9.

The role is slated to be recurring, but it comes with an option to make him a series regular.

Deadline reported that Luke will appear in the season finale, likely meaning he is already on set to film the new episodes.

Luke is from Australia, and his recent roles include playing Roman Briggs on Blindspot and Lincoln Campbell on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Luke also appeared on Big Sky as Cormac Barnes and The Republic of Sarah as Danny Cooper.

Who does Luke Mitchell play on the Chicago Med cast?

Luke is playing Dr. Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med. He is an Emergency Department doctor with ties to Dr. Daniel Charles (played by Oliver Platt).

It was previously revealed that Luke’s character came across Dr. Charles when he was much younger. That could lead to an interesting backstory.

More news from One Chicago

The Chicago Med season premiere is on January 17. It begins a shortened season for the hit drama, with fewer episodes airing due to the Hollywood strikes.

It was just revealed that Alberto Rosende is leaving the Chicago Fire cast. This shocking news means firefighter Blake Gallo has to be replaced.

Kara Killmer is also exiting Chicago Fire during Season 12. She is known for playing lead paramedic Sylvie Brett, but her run ends in the new episodes.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med returns on January 17 on NBC.