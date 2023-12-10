Chicago Fire spoilers: Taylor Kinney was spotted on the set playing Kelly Severide

Chicago Fire spoilers reveal some big news from the set. Actor Taylor Kinney is back after taking some time away from the show.

Taylor plays firefighter Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire cast. He took a leave of absence from the show during Season 11 but has returned for Season 12 episodes.

Several cliffhangers happened in the previous season finale, including Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) leaving Firehouse 51 to find her husband. Severide joined a task force after he left arson training, but Kidd sought to return him to Chicago.

Rumors about whether Taylor would return to the Chicago Fire cast popped up in many places. He hasn’t publicly addressed his leave of absence, but Taylor has returned to work.

Chicago Fire fans get to welcome back Severide, but it is almost time to say goodbye to several main characters. Season 12 is going to start with some episodes that are difficult for the fans.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire. She will finish playing paramedic Sylvie Brett during the new season. Expect a countdown until her final episodes air on NBC.

Taylor Kinney photographed on the Chicago Fire set

The social media post below shares two photos from the Season 12 set of Chicago Fire.

In the photo to the left, Taylor Kinney is in the firefighting gear for his character. It suggests Firehouse 51 is responding to a call.

In the photo to the right, Kara Killmer enjoys a hot beverage while filming for Chicago Fire Season 12.

The fan sharing the image pointed out that Brett is not wearing a wedding ring on her left hand. This references a marriage proposal from Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) during the Season 11 finale.

Glad to see Severide back on set☺️Also not me looking for a ring on Kara's finger lol🤡#ChicagoFire



📸Facebook// Traci Floreani & Stacy Eye pic.twitter.com/LCtptetb7N — Christian (@Learnthingss) December 6, 2023

More news from the world of One Chicago

Alberto Rosende confirmed he is leaving Chicago Fire soon. He has played firefighter Blake Gallo for the past four seasons.

Additional Chicago Fire spoilers indicate that Gallo’s final episode is the Season 12 premiere. Alberto may have already filmed his final scenes.

The Chicago Med cast has also added a hot new doctor. He makes his debut for the show during the upcoming Med season premiere.

How about another image from Taylor Kinney on the set? The photo shared below shows Taylor sitting in the firetruck while working on an episode of Chicago Fire.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire returns Wednesday, January 17, at 9/8c on NBC.