One Chicago update: News from Med, Fire, and P.D.

The One Chicago shows are back in production. Along with that revelation has been news about casting changes on each show.

Cast members from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have already begun sharing pictures from the sets. And fans are getting excited on social media.

The long Hollywood strikes delayed everything. It extended the long summer hiatus into the fall, putting production of new seasons well behind schedule.

The good news is that work on new episodes has begun, but the bad news is that the episode count for this run had to be cut.

Only 13 episodes of each One Chicago show will air during the 2023-2024 television season. And due to the late start, new episodes won’t arrive until January 17.

Ahead of the January 17 premieres, fans are advised to re-watch the season finales from last spring. Each Chicago show was left on a cliffhanger(s) that must be addressed this winter.

Chicago Med news and notes

The biggest news from Chicago Med is that Nick Gehlfuss is done playing Dr. Will Halstead. He has officially left the show, as did Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi) earlier in the season.

It was just announced that a hot new doctor had joined the Chicago Med cast, with his first episode set to take place on premiere night. He has ties to another Med character that could make things interesting.

Chicago Fire news and notes

Taylor Kinney is back to play firefighter Kelly Severide some more. That’s the good news that has been buried under some show departures.

Kara Killmer is exiting Chicago Fire during Season 12. She has played lead paramedic Sylvie Brett, but her run ends in the new episodes.

It was also just revealed that Alberto Rosende is leaving the Chicago Fire cast. He has played firefighter Blake Gallo for the past four seasons.

Alberto just made a social media about his time on the Chicago Fire cast, touching on friendships from the show.

Will Sylvie Brett find happiness with Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer)? Tune in to find out!

Chicago P.D. news and notes

There has been some bad news regarding the Chicago P.D. cast as well.

Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. She has played the role of Detective Hailey Upton for years but is working on her final episodes.

A Season 11 set photo was shared by Tracy recently, showing how much she is enjoying being back at work. But her work will soon end.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more news from One Chicago as filming gets going and more new faces start popping up on the casts.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on January 17 on NBC.