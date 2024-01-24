Chicago Fire: Who is the new firefighter taking over for Blake Gallo?

Chicago Fire is ready to introduce its newest firefighter.

The exit of actor Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo) necessitated adding someone new to the cast.

And in a season of change for the hit NBC drama, this is the first of many new faces to appear soon.

Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) will also leave Firehouse 51.

In the Season 12 premiere episode, she alluded to leaving Chicago in about a month and a half.

Brett is moving to Portland after she gets married to Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Who is the new firefighter on Chicago Fire?

Actor Rome Flynn will first appear in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 2.

Rome’s character is Derrick Gibson, and he gets a chance to prove himself during the January 24 episode.

Joining Firehouse 51 is no easy task, as this group has been together for years. But once someone is in, they are considered family.

It wasn’t a smooth transition for Gallo or Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett), but they became integral parts of the house after they got comfortable.

Gibson is described as a former boxer with a troubled past. He will turn heads in his first Chicago Fire episode, leading to some enamored co-workers.

“New firefighter in your city,” Rome teased on an Instagram post he shared.

Below is that post – featuring a video of him suiting up in his firefighting gear on the Chicago Fire set.

What else has Rome Flynn done before joining Chicago Fire?

Rome starred in How to Get Away with Murder as Gabriel Maddox. He appeared in 31 episodes of the hit show.

Rome also appeared in 190 The Bold and the Beautiful episodes as Zende Forrester Dominguez.

Additional roles included playing R.K. in The Haves and the Have Nots, Santiago Zayas in With Love, and three-episode arcs on Grey’s Anatomy as Wendell Ndugu and The Rookie as Morris Mackey.

Now he comes to One Chicago, where characters can randomly surface on the other dramas. If he sticks around on Chicago Fire, he may end up guest-starring in a future episode of Chicago Med or Chicago P.D.

Rome Flynn appears as Derrick Gibson in the Chicago Fire set photo shared below.

Rome Flynn as Derrick Gibson and Christian Stolte as Randy McHolland on Chicago Fire Season 12. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. showrunner revealed whether or not Jay Halstead returns to the show.

Rumors indicate Chicago P.D. stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are dating in real life.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Fans can watch Blake Gallo’s final episode again, even though he only has one scene (Season 12, Episode 1).

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.