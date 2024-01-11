Tabloid claims Chicago P.D. stars are dating

A claim has been made that Chicago P.D. stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are dating in real life.

This is a shocking revelation made by the New York Post, where the claim is that the couple has “secretly been together for years.”

Tracy and Jesse play detectives Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead on the hit NBC show.

Hailey and Jay worked together on the Intelligence team before starting a relationship on the show. The characters eventually got married.

Early in Chicago P.D. Season 10, Jesse was featured in his final episode.

Jesse returned to direct an episode later in Season 10, but he is no longer a member of the Chicago P.D. cast.

Are Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer dating?

The New York Post has claimed it is exclusively reporting that Jesse and Tracy have been dating for years.

An article from the site states that they do not have confirmation from the rumored couple. It goes on to claim they have reached out for comment.

There has been no confirmation on social media or from the Chicago P.D. stars that they are dating.

Outside of the anonymous source the New York Post claims to have, the only additional evidence of a romantic relationship provided is that they were on the picket lines together during the Hollywood strikes.

Tracy and Jesse are friends with One Chicago writer Derek Haas, so supporting him during the Writers Strike makes sense.

As for Tracy and Jesse possibly dating, it wouldn’t be Jesse’s first relationship with someone on the Chicago P.D. cast.

Jesse previously dated actress Sophia Bush, who used to play Detective Erin Lindsay on the hit show. Their relationship was very public, with the couple posting often on social media.

Tracy Spiridakos filming her final Chicago P.D. episodes

It was recently reported that Tracy Spiridakos will end her run as Detective Hailey Upton during Chicago P.D. Season 11.

The exact reasoning for her departing the Chicago P.D. cast has not been revealed, but she will likely speak more about it when her final episodes are close or have aired on NBC.

Mystery surrounds when Tracy will last appear on the hit show, but she is in the process of filming her final episodes.

Could Hailey’s departure lead to Jay returning to Chicago to wrap up a storyline? Stay tuned to find out.

The Chicago P.D. showrunner revealed some spoilers about the new season. They hint at what’s to come this winter.

An extensive One Chicago trailer was also just released, providing bonus footage for what will happen on the season premiere of each show.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. That allows fans to go back and watch classic episodes featuring the Upstead partnership and romantic relationship.

Chicago P.D. returns on Wednesday, January 17, at 10/9c on NBC.