One Chicago releases a full-length trailer for premieres of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

It’s time for the return of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

A long summer hiatus and two Hollywood strikes delayed the new seasons, but NBC is ready to drop some new content.

The first full-length trailer for the season premiere was released this week, giving fans an extended look at what’s coming.

New episodes begin arriving on Wednesday, January 17, and the shows have much to cover.

Cliffhangers were a big part of the season finales from last spring. And casting changes have taken place.

For One Chicago fans who don’t remember everything from this spring finale episodes, there is time to re-watch them by streaming past episodes on Peacock.

One Chicago won’t back down

An updated rendition of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down plays slowly as new footage from One Chicago graces the small screen.

Some footage from previous teasers is still used, but additional scenes and pivotal conversations have been added.

One that stands out is between Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in some new Chicago Fire Season 12 footage.

“These guys are the best. That’s their whole job,” Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) states in Chicago P.D. footage.

Then, a Chicago Med doctor promises to get a patient home to her baby as the trailer speeds up.

“I basically had to fly to Alabama, put you in handcuffs, and drag you home,” Kidd says to Severide as they chat.

That quote references Severide vanishing last season and Kidd leaving Firehouse 51 to track him down. The storyline was brought about because actor Taylor Kinney was on a leave of absence from the show.

Enjoy the new One Chicago trailer below, which lets viewers know that the big day for new episodes is almost at hand.

More news and notes from One Chicago

Chicago Med added a new doctor for this season, with the potential that he could be around for a while.

Answers about the fate of Mouch await Chicago Fire fans. Many viewers have been worried that he has been written off the show.

Chicago P.D. spoilers have revealed a Hailey Upton character arc, made more important because the actress playing her is leaving the show.

Tracy Spiridakos has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but the intelligence team will lose her this season.

As a reminder, previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the final episodes from last spring.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on January 17 on NBC.