Who is the new doctor on Chicago Med?

The Chicago Med cast added a new doctor for Season 9.

A fresh new face will be showcased during the season premiere, and he has ties to another doctor working at Med.

This addition became necessary when Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss) left Chicago.

The Chicago Med Season 8 finale featured a surprise, as Will moved to Seattle to live with Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).

With Halstead gone, Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) had to bring in someone new.

Drama awaits Chicago Med fans because this new doctor has ties to Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt).

Who is the new doctor on the Chicago Med cast?

Luke Mitchell now plays Dr. Mitch Ripley on the Chicago Med cast.

He is featured in the clip shared below. Getting featured in the One Chicago teaser is a big deal, and it hints at integral storylines for the new character.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Mitch came across Dr. Charles when he was much younger. This could lead to some tense situations in the ED.

Some recent roles for Luke Mitchell include playing Roman Briggs on Blindspot and Lincoln Campbell on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (from Marvel).

Luke also appeared in The Republic of Sarah as Danny Cooper and Big Sky as Cormac Barnes. That role on Big Sky had him with much longer hair.

In the One Chicago promo below, Dr. Daniel Charles indicates he met Dr. Mitch Ripley many years prior. In a second scene, Mitch implores Daniel not to hold his past against him. It’s all quite mysterious, but it suggests Mitch is worried about something.

our one chicago fam is almost back 💚🧡💙



don't miss the season premieres january 17 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/rV9qezJS2b — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 30, 2023

It’s been many months since new Chicago Med episodes debuted on NBC. This means it could be a good idea for some fans to re-watch the finale from last season.

All previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Med isn’t the only show with changes ahead. Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the show. She plays Detective Hailey Upton and has been filming her final episodes.

The showrunner revealed some Chicago P.D. spoilers, giving fans an early tease about Season 11.

Likewise, some Chicago Fire spoilers were revealed about the upcoming season. Those spoilers address the cliffhangers left over from last spring.

“There’s a new doctor in town!” Luke Mitchell wrote on Instagram before adding, “#ChicagoMed Season 9 Premieres in 2 WEEKS!!”

As a reminder, previous Chicago Med episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med returns on January 17 on NBC.