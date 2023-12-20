Chicago P.D.: Small spoilers teased by showrunner

The new season of Chicago P.D. is a big one. It also has some fans worried about the future of Intelligence.

The show is already without Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) after the character left Chicago early last season.

Losing a character like Halstead is noteworthy not just for the writers – but also for the viewers at home. It raises many questions about the future of the show and whether or not people want to keep watching.

Another exit is taking place during this upcoming season of Chicago P.D. Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is also leaving the city.

Tracy recently shared a fun image from the set – where she is filming her final episodes of Chicago P.D. But how will the character exit?

Upstead fans are hoping for some resolution between Upton and Halstead before the characters are officially done, so the writers and producers have some pressure to do it right.

Small Chicago P.D. Season 11 spoilers from the showrunner

Gwen Sigan was asked if fans should be worried about Officer Kevin Atwater and if she could tease anything else about Chicago P.D. Season 11.

“This season is all about new possibilities; both good and bad,” Gwen told TV Line.

“New possibilities in policing, in relationships, at home in their personal lives…. Our characters are each on the precipice of something new, whether they know it or not,” Gwen elaborated.

Some fans might see that as Gwen being vague. But there are some heavy undertones about change within what she said. What could be coming that will be “new” for boss Hank Voight? Will he always be in charge of Intelligence? Or will something change that?

Her statements could also lead to many fan guesses about how it applies to Upton and her final episodes.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 17.

An extended trailer for the new One Chicago episodes has been revealed – it includes a big moment for Stellaride fans.

Spoilers from Chicago Fire reveal a new firefighter, with his first appearance already being filmed.

The Chicago Med cast also added a new doctor.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Fans of the One Chicago shows may want to re-watch the season finales from last spring. Each show had a cliffhanger that could impact early episodes for the new seasons.

Chicago P.D. debuts on January 17 on NBC.