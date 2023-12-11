New One Chicago promo debuts with a Severide kiss

NBC has released a full-length promo for the new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes.

Chicago Wednesday is returning soon, and NBC is rolling out exciting footage to bring back viewers.

Below is the full 30-second promo for One Chicago, including a big moment between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd from the Chicago Fire set.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed the release of new One Chicago content. But NBC recently revealed that the season premiere will arrive on Wednesday, January 17.

Before the new episodes debut, fans can watch previous episodes by streaming them on Peacock. That’s a good idea since the shows had cliffhangers last spring.

Stay tuned for additional casting news because rumors indicate new faces are joining the shows soon.

The One Chicago TV promo for Winter 2024

Characters from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are featured in the promo below. NBC rolled it out to get fans excited for the upcoming episodes.

As soft music plays in the background, NBC presents action sequences from each One Chicago show. The team at Med waits for a patient arriving by helicopter. Chief Boden leads the team while an explosion takes place behind him on Chicago Fire, and Officer Kim Burgess calls out that shots have been fired at the police on Chicago P.D.

The promo ends with a big moment between married firefighters Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

More news from the Chicago shows

No details about plot points or storylines from the season premieres were revealed in the new promo, but that wasn’t the intent.

This footage was shared to excite One Chicago fans about tuning in again. The last time new episodes of the three shows debuted was in May of 2023.

Some terrible news arrived during the hiatus. Cast changes have taken place at each of the shows.

A new hot doctor has joined the Chicago Med cast. This new character takes the place of Dr. Will Halstead at the hospital.

Alberto Rosende has confirmed he is leaving Chicago Fire. He has played firefighter Blake Gallo for the past four seasons but may have filmed his final scenes.

Kara Killmer is also leaving Chicago Fire. She has played paramedic Sylvie Brett for years but is now filming her final episodes.

Tracy Spiridakos has been sharing images on social media as she films her final episodes for Chicago P.D. Tracy plays Detective Hailey Upton, but her run is ending.

Some good news from the set is that images of Kelly Severide in action were shared by fans. Actor Taylor Kinney is back for more episodes.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on January 17 to NBC.