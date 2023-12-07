An Upstead reunion takes place on Chicago P.D. set (sort of)

Upstead is the couple name fans gave to detectives Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead from Chicago P.D. It stuck, even after Halstead left Intelligence.

Jesse Lee Soffer played Halstead until early last season. That’s when the character decided to re-enlist rather than continue fighting crime in Chicago.

Tracy Spiridakos continued playing Upton, but the actress will leave Chicago P.D. during Season 11. She also shared a photo from the Chicago P.D. set as she works on her final episodes.

Before Upton ends her run with Intelligence, Chicago P.D. fans want Halstead to return to the show. Closure was not given during Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Reuniting the couple in episodes for this new season would be a good way for the production team to reward long-term fans — even if the endgame is for Upstead to be done by the Season 11 finale.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the meantime, it was announced that Chicago P.D. returns on January 17 with new episodes.

Mini Halstead makes another appearance on the Chicago P.D. set

“Some of you may already know this, but we have gotten our hands on this Halstead doll and I think it’ll be fun to bring him with us throughout the year 😃 keep an eye out 👀 #miniHalstead,” Tracy Spiridakos wrote on Instagram.

Tracy’s post also included an image of herself and a Halstead doll relaxing on the Chicago P.D. set.

Maria Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess) also shared a photo of her character hanging out with Mini Halstead.

Below is Tracy’s Instagram post, which has received much support from fans of the show.

Now, if only she could share pictures of an official reunion with Jesse Lee Soffer on the set.

NBC responds to the (sort of) Upstead reunion

Some interesting responses to Tracy’s picture were left in the Instagram comments. She got comments from the pages of NBC One Chicago, NBC, and Wolf Entertainment.

“Mini Halstead is iconic,” wrote the NBC One Chicago page runner.

“Obsessed,” posted the NBC page runner.

“Love it,” wrote a person from Wolf Entertainment.

Not to be left out of the situation, many fans left noteworthy comments.

“Can we get an appearance of the real Halstead for when your character leaves so Upstead can get a happy ending together 🙏🏼,” pleaded one fan.

“I hope this means what I think it means,” wrote a nervously excited fan.

A fun picture from the Chicago P.D. set. Pic credit: @Spiridakos/Instagram

More news from One Chicago

Cast changes are happening on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Here is a breakdown of the One Chicago cast changes that impact upcoming episodes.

New episodes are coming, with a premiere date set for Wednesday, January 17.

All previous episodes from the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, January 17, at 10/9c on NBC.