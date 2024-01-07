Chicago P.D. spoilers revealed for upcoming season premiere

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal what fans can expect during Season 11, Episode 1.

The upcoming season premiere for Chicago P.D. debuts on Wednesday, January 17.

It’s a season of change for all the One Chicago shows, and this winter and spring will be packed with exciting stories.

There is still time to re-watch the Season 10 finale for Chicago P.D.

Several big storylines arrived at the end of last season, one of which had Officer Adam Ruzek clinging to life.

A time jump may occur in the Chicago P.D. season premiere to fast-forward some lingering storylines.

Details from the Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 1 synopsis

The first new episode this winter is called Unpacking. That may hint at what one noteworthy character will go through as One Chicago returns to Wednesday nights.

“Tasked with shadowing a crisis prevention team, Upton finds her approach to policing at odds with the team’s mental health clinician. The case brings out Upton’s personal struggles, Voight stands by her,” reads a summary of the synopsis from TV Line for the Chicago P.D. season premiere.

Unsurprisingly, Chicago P.D. Season 11 will jump into a storyline that involves Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos).

It was previously revealed that this is the final season for Tracy, so the writers will begin wrapping up the storylines for Detective Upton. Could that lead to the return of Jesse Lee Soffer for a few more episodes as Detective Jay Halstead? Stay tuned to find out.

Below is an image of Upton from the season premiere.

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 1. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

More spoilers from Chicago P.D. Season 11

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan shared details about what Upton will deal with this season.

“We find her at the start of this season in a precarious place; wanting to move her life forward after finally taking off her ring, finding that it’s more difficult than she’d like,” stated the Chicago P.D. showrunner.

“There’s a lot she still has to confront in herself and doesn’t necessarily know how to do so,” Gwen told TV Line.

As she mentioned, that wedding ring has been a big deal for Upton. Even after Halstead left Intelligence to re-enlist, she continued wearing it. The character appeared to assume that Halstead would return, but then he began ghosting his wife.

Many Chicago P.D. fans were displeased with the writing of Halstead’s exit as it didn’t ring true for the character they had come to know and love. The news that Tracy is ending her run as Upton gives the writers and showrunner another chance to get it right.

Upton’s final episode date hasn’t been announced, but it was hinted that she should appear in many Season 11 episodes.

An additional photo is shared below of Intelligence working a case in the Chicago P.D. season premiere.

Jason Bowen as Dr. Julian Mitchell, Sara Bues as ASA Chapman, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in the Chicago P.D. Season 11 premiere. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. returns on January 17 on NBC.