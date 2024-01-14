Chicago P.D.: Will Jay Halstead appear in new episodes?

As new episodes of Chicago P.D. arrive this winter, fans are curious if Detective Jay Halstead will return.

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer played Halstead for nearly ten seasons – with his final appearance coming early in Season 10.

Losing Halstead was a blow to the fans, especially since he had recently married partner Detective Hailey Upton.

Halstead’s exit was equally upsetting and frustrating for long-time Chicago P.D. fans.

As Upton tried to find her way without Halstead, fans tried to figure out how the show would work sans Halstead.

When it was revealed that Tracy Spiridakos (she plays Upton) was also filming her final episodes, it made sense for everyone to wonder if Halstead would return to provide some closure.

Chicago P.D. showrunner speaks about a possible Halstead return

Prepare for the bad news that we are about to relay. Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line about what is planned for Season 11.

She says the show has “no plans to bring him back at this point for anything, but I never say never.”

That’s terrible news – unless she wants to keep things under wraps.

If fans don’t get on-screen closure to the relationship between Upton and Halstead (Upstead) it could sour opinions of the hit NBC drama.

More news from One Chicago’s new seasons

The good news is that Tracy Spiridakos is on board for the entire season. This gives the showwriters time to work up an honorable exit.

New Chicago P.D. rumors suggest stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are dating in real life. Those unconfirmed rumors have fans buzzing online, but neither star has released a statement about the story.

Chicago Med has added a new doctor for its upcoming season. He will debut in the season premiere, replacing Dr. Will Halstead.

Here is a reminder of what happened to Halstead on Chicago Med.

Chicago Fire has numerous questions to address in the first new episode. It has required the writers to create another time jump, which doesn’t always sit well with fans.

The Chicago Fire showrunner did answer an important question: Will Matt Casey return to Chicago Fire this season?

When are the new Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes on NBC?

The One Chicago shows return on Wednesday, January 17. It is a night packed with action for the Med doctors, Fire firefighters, and P.D. Intelligence team.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock. Fans can re-watch the finales from last spring before the winter premieres.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.