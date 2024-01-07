It will be odd to see a new season of Chicago Med without Dr. Will Halstead.

Actor Nick Gehlfuss is not part of Chicago Med Season 9, with new episodes debuting on Wednesday, January 17.

The veteran actor appeared in 163 episodes of Chicago Med over its first eight seasons on NBC.

But that’s not where One Chicago fans first met the brother of Detective Jay Halstead (from Chicago P.D.).

Will, the estranged younger brother of Jay, surfaced in Chicago P.D. Season 2, Episode 17. It was a two-episode arc that introduced the character before Chicago Med even began.

After appearing in three episodes of Chicago P.D., the character jumped over to Chicago Med for the debut of Season 1 in Fall 2015.

What happened to Will Halstead on Chicago Med?

It was a rough few years for Dr. Will Halstead – an Attending Physician in Emergency Medicine at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

While working on a clinical trial at the hospital, Will decided to look the other way when his ex-girlfriend (Dr. Natalie Manning) stole drugs to help her ailing mother.

Will tried to take the fall for Natalie when the situation blew up, but she left the hospital to move to Seattle with her son. That was the end of actress Torrey DeVitto being on the show.

But Chicago Med fans were in for a huge surprise in Chicago Med Season 8. Will had become increasingly frustrated with hospital politics and where the new ownership was taking treatment.

On The Season 8 finale, Will submitted a resignation letter to Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). He was done working at Med, but a surprise awaited viewers in the final moments.

Will first apologized to his friends and co-workers for leaving, and he got a round of applause from the hospital staff.

The setting shifted to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as Will walked out the doors. It wasn’t immediately obvious what he was doing. As he checked his phone, a kid ran up while shouting his name. Trailing behind him was Natalie! Will and Natalie had found their happy ending in Seattle.

Natalie and Will still exist within the world of One Chicago, but they aren’t slated to be part of the new season.

Will Halstead’s final moments on Chicago Med can be seen in the video below.

Many changes are coming to One Chicago this winter.

A new doctor joined the Chicago Med cast for this upcoming season. He plays a big part in the season premiere and fills the opening left by Halstead’s exit.

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the show. She has played Detective Hailey Upon on the Intelligence team, but Tracy’s final episodes air during Chicago P.D. Season 11.

Some Chicago Fire fans are worried a fan-favorite character will die soon due to what was in a new promo for the show.

The video below allows Chicago Med fans to relive the romance between Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning.

Previous episodes from Chicago Med are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Chicago Med returns on January 17 on NBC.