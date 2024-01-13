Chicago P.D.: How many episodes are left for Hailey Upton?

Chicago P.D. spoilers finally revealed how many episodes Tracy Spiridakos is filming for this season.

The sad news came out during the long hiatus that Tracy is filming her final episodes.

Tracy has played Detective Hailey Upton on the hit NBC show for years. But that run is nearing its conclusion.

Upton is an integral part of the Intelligence team and is considered by many fans to be its second-in-command behind Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe).

The Intelligence team continues to go through changes, with the big one from last season being the exit of Detective Jay Halstead.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer last appeared on the show early in Season 10, as the writers introduced a storyline where his character (Halstead) reenlisted and left Chicago.

How many episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 11 is Tracy Spiridakos in?

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan has a difficult task ahead. She must wrap up the Upton storyline in a fashion that fans enjoy, and the bar has been raised after an unfulfilling Halstead exit.

“[Tracy] gave us a lot of leeway, which is a very kind thing to do, so we have a full season with her,” Gwen told TV Line.

“We’ll have plenty of time to come up with a very satisfying ending for her character,” she added.

This indicates Tracy will appear in all 13 Chicago P.D. episodes for Season 11. It also means Upton will be around until the season finale this spring.

The writers won’t have to rush her storyline, and it can evolve naturally from what takes place early in the season.

Gwen also elaborated on whether or not fans will find closure this season.

“I do think there will be closure,” she stated.

“I do think that we’re going to see Upton deal with a lot of what happened last year with the fallout and find her way through it and find her way out to the other side — and to a better side for her character,” Gwen elaborated.

More news from Chicago P.D. Season 11

The season premiere for Chicago P.D. is on Wednesday, January 17.

As mentioned earlier, 13 episodes are planned for Chicago P.D. Season 11.

The late start to this season was due to two Hollywood strikes, but many new episodes await fans this winter and spring.

New Chicago P.D. rumors state that Jesse and Tracy are dating. Their characters got married on the show, but a new tabloid story suggests they are also a couple outside of the show.

Chicago Med added a new doctor who will be introduced during the January 17 premiere of that show.

Previous Chicago P.D. episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.