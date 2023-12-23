Chicago Fire Season 12 is a short one due to the Hollywood strikes.

The good news is that the hiatus is almost over. The winter and spring will also have fewer repeat episodes than usual.

Chicago Fire has many questions to answer in the new episodes. The show left off on several cliffhangers that fans are worried about.

In the Season 11 finale, Matthew Casey asked Sylvie Brett to marry him. He was in town to help with a domestic terrorist plot and realized how much he still loves Brett.

Mouch was also bleeding out on a hospital bed when the season ended. He had been injured earlier in the episode while Firehouse 51 was on a call.

Kelly Severide was also missing in action, leading to Stella Kidd leaving Chicago to find her husband. Will she succeed?

How many episodes are in Chicago Fire Season 12?

Chicago Fire Season 12 has 13 episodes.

The season premiere airs on Wednesday, January 17 at 9/8c. The other shows from One Chicago return on the same night.

It is recommended that fans re-watch the final episodes of Season 11 before the new episodes debut. Several big storylines were introduced, and some plot points will continue into the new season.

Past episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Important news about the Chicago Fire cast

The Chicago Fire showrunner addressed some spoilers about the new season.

There are also some notable cast changes coming soon.

A new firefighter joins the station and will be seen in action in the second episode of Season 12.

Here are spoilers about what happens in the Chicago Fire season premiere that will lead to Firehouse 51 needing new blood. Click that link to learn details (spoilers) about Season 12, Episode 1.

It has also been revealed that this is the final season for actress Kara Killmer. She plays paramedic Sylvie Brett on the long-running drama but is filming her final episodes.

NBC is expected to begin advertising when her final episode is approaching. Hopefully, it isn’t early in Season 12 because fans will miss her dearly.

The writers and producers need to ensure that Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey) returns for at least one or two more episodes to see her off.

As a reminder, there are 13 new episodes scheduled for Chicago Fire Season 12. Likewise, the new Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. seasons will have 13 episodes.

Chicago Fire returns on January 17.