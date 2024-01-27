Chicago Fire: Should fans be worried about Brett and Casey after showrunner comments?

A big storyline for Chicago Fire Season 12 is the wedding between Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey.

Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) returned in the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale to help with a domestic terrorism case. He was on a task force due to the nature of the threats.

After returning to Chicago, Casey realized he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Brett (Kara Killmer). Casey popped the question as the season finale ended, but fans had to wait for an answer.

Chicago Fire Season 12 began with a six-month time jump. It required character conversations to bridge the gap in storylines that had been wrapped up.

Mouch survived his injuries, Stella Kidd tracked down and brought Kelly Severide back to Chicago, and Brett agreed to marry Casey.

Getting from that proposal to being married could be a difficult road, at least according to showrunner Andrea Newman.

Trouble ahead for Brett and Casey on Chicago Fire Season 12?

Andrea Newman has been answering many questions about Chicago Fire Season 12 and teasing that there are “roadblocks” ahead for the happy couple.

The sheer number of times she has suggested that things won’t go smoothly has some Chicago Fire fans worried. And that’s understandable after the show has killed off some fan favorites over the years.

“When we see her, we’ll see that she has a lot of plans in place,” Newman told NBC Insider. “And, um, not all of them will go accordingly.”

“There will be a rollercoaster for her,” Newman added. “No matter what she thinks is happening or what she’s perfectly trying to plan, it doesn’t necessarily go the way she wants it to. She’s got a little journey for herself with her baby in her life ahead.”

Those were some murky and mysterious word choices from Andrea, but Chicago Fire storylines aren’t typically smooth.

Severide and Kidd recently had trouble getting to the alter, finding a wedding venue, and surviving their Honeymoon.

Things go ‘awry’ for Brett and Casey on Chicago Fire

“We’ll see Chicago action, and we’ll see those two together. But there are plans in place that go awry. Things don’t go exactly how anyone thinks it’s going to go, as you know how it goes on Chicago Fire,” Andrea told Looper in a new interview

As previously revealed by Monsters and Critics, firefighter Matthew Casey will appear in Chicago Fire Season 12. Actor Jesse Spencer will appear in episodes later this season, and it’s not just Brett quietly leaving for Portland.

“She [Brett] takes some big risks this season, one of which may be a little too big and might create some serious wrenches in the plans that she’s got going. We’ll see,” teased the showrunner.

So what’s going to happen with the Brettsey? Chicago Fire fans have to tune in on Wednesday nights to find out.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.