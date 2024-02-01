Chicago Fire says goodbye to Kelly Severide again — Will he return?

Chicago Fire fans had to watch Kelly Severide leave again on Wednesday night.

Severide left Chicago Fire in Season 11 under similar circumstances – he wanted to pursue his love for arson investigations.

When it happened last season, the writers were responding to actor Taylor Kinney’s request for a leave of absence from the show.

Severide went to Alabama to receive intensive training to become even better at investigating arsons, but he left the training to join a task force.

Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) had to track him down and bring her husband back to Chicago.

This time, Kidd balked at first to Severide leaving Chicago again, but she eventually relented, and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) stepped into Severide’s spot again.

Severide and Kidd discuss his possible departure

Below is a crucial scene from the January 31 episode of Chicago Fire. OFI needed help from Severide again, and he was reviewing a case file when Kidd approached him.

“If you’re not okay with me going, then I won’t go. It’s as simple as that,” Severide tells Kidd.

He asks her to think it over.

Later in the episode, Severide talks to Kidd about the case again, noting that a federal agent was killed and that the case is in Arizona.

Kidd tells Severide he should go, permitting him to pursue this avenue.

“Are you sure?” asks Severide.

“Yeah,” responded Kidd. “I don’t ever want you to feel trapped. You have my blessing – as long as you come back soon.”

“That’s the plan,” Severide responded.

“But if you go MIA on me again, if you leave me in the dark…” Kidd added.

She then urged him to talk with Cruz, who agreed to cover for his friend again. Cruz also told Chief Boden he was putting off becoming a lieutenant.

Will Kelly Severide return to Chicago Fire?

Severide cannot miss the wedding between Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). This likely ensures Severide will return to Chicago before Brett moves to Portland.

No announcement was made about actor Taylor Kinney leaving the show for good. That’s great news. It leaves the door wide open.

The episode also finished with one final scene of Severide assuring Kidd that he would return. He even noted how he would fix the sink at their place when he returned.

Waiting for Severide’s return is not something fans are taking lightly.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.