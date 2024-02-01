Vivienne Marie honored by Chicago Fire with episode tribute

Chicago Fire paid tribute to Vivienne Marie at the end of the January 31 episode.

After the dramatic final scene of the episode, a dedication card appeared.

“In memory of Vivienne Marie,” read the brief message to Chicago Fire fans.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Chicago Fire has honored people close to the show.

Following the January 24 episode, Chicago Fire paid tribute to Dale Hay.

It led to many fans seeking out who Dale was on social media.

Who was Vivienne Marie from the Chicago Fire tribute?

It has been reported that Vivienne Marie was a Chicago Fire crew member.

According to NBC Insider, Vivienne was a standby painter for the show.

Vivienne passed away a few weeks ago, leading to the show honoring her contributions on January 31.

It was kind of the show to pay tribute to someone else who worked behind the scenes to help make this one of the most-watched dramas on television.

Having the new episode of Chicago Fire pay honor to Vivienne has led to many viewers learning more about her.

Haha. Herrmann taking his hearing aids out so he doesn’t have to hear Capp and Tony💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/jnE858jha8 — Maggie- 🫶🏻🫶🏻Chief Hawkins Forever🫶🏻🫶🏻 (@THEmaggiewarren) February 1, 2024

More news and spoilers from Chicago Fire

The January 31 episode was noteworthy as it revealed that Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) was leaving Chicago again. Another arson case has called his name, possibly leading to new problems within his marriage.

"Whatever the reason is, it's not good enough" AHS I HATE YOU VAN MATER 😡😤 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/ZEc2Wa6xik — Ani🌼 (@AniiMartinelli) February 1, 2024

Severide left Firehouse 51 for several months during the last season, where he also went radio silent as his wife (Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo) tried to track him down.

This is truly a season for change at Chicago Fire, with firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) already leaving for Michigan and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) moving to Oregon soon.

The Chicago Fire showrunner has revealed spoilers about who replaces Brett at Firehouse 51. It could lead to some growing pains for the house.

Chicago Fire introduced its new firefighter, and he took on a more permanent position during the third episode of the season.

Previous Chicago Fire spoilers also revealed the Brettsey plans will go awry. Problems are ahead for Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). It wouldn’t be a One Chicago show if people got married without roadblocks surfacing.

I will never not be happy to see people thriving post their time on #BoldandBeautiful. #OneChicago #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/Zk8oDeRWOE — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) February 1, 2024

Stay tuned to find out if Severide proves he can handle arson investigations like this one or if his love for working arson cases damages his marriage beyond repair.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.