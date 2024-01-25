Chicago Fire pays tribute to Dale Hay

The January 24 episode of Chicago Fire paid tribute to Dale Hay.

It was a dramatic Chicago Fire episode on Wednesday night. Then, right before the credits rolled, the show flashed a title card.

“In memory of Dale Hay,” read the card, which was not accompanied by a photo.

These dedication cards are used at the end of network dramas to pay tribute to someone who has passed away.

Typically, the person in the tribute had a role on the show or behind the scenes.

When it’s not a cast member seen on screen, a dedication card can lead to many fan questions.

Who was Dale Hay, and how was he associated with the Chicago Fire cast?

Dale E. Hay Jr. from Chicago passed away on September 8, 2023.

Dale worked as a construction foreman at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. That is the production studio that helps film episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D.

NBC has not yet released a statement about the tribute for Dale, but it is presumed that people working on the show knew him well.

As for why there was a lengthy delay in honoring him, two Hollywood strikes delayed the production of Chicago Fire Season 12 episodes.

The show finally returned with its season premiere on January 17, making the Wednesday night installment only the second new episode since May 2023.

We may have to wait to find out if the cast knew Dale, but it was nice that the show took the time to honor him.

Past losses for One Chicago

This past summer, actor Treat Williams died. He played Benjamin “Benny” Severide (the father of Kelly Severide) on the show.

His character was a former firefighter who had worked with Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker).

The video below shares highlights from when Treat Williams was on the Chicago Fire cast.

Chicago P.D. actress Anne Heche passed away in 2022.

Anne appeared as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan, and her exit from the show was quite notable.

Below is a deleted scene from a notable episode featuring Brennan on Chicago P.D.

More new episodes of Chicago Fire are coming

Many more Chicago Fire episodes will debut this winter and spring.

A new firefighter at Firehouse 51 was introduced on Wednesday night. He takes the opening left by Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende).

Soon, Kara Killmer will exit the show, and her time as Paramedic Sylvie Brett will end.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.