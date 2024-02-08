What happened to Donna on Chicago Fire?

A new episode of Chicago Fire led to fans asking what happened to Donna.

Chief Boden’s stepson, Jimmy, showed up at the firehouse asking for help for his mother.

Shonda — Boden’s ex-wife — had been arrested, and Jimmy felt her public defender was steering her wrong.

Shonda and Boden were married well before the series began, and they later got divorced.

It led to some scenes between Eamonn Walker (Boden) and actress Shanesia Davis (Shonda) as she returned to the show.

Having Shonda on the show made many viewers curious about what happened to Donna Robbins (Boden’s current wife).

What happened to Donna Boden on Chicago Fire?

Donna (Melissa Ponzio) first appeared in Chicago Fire Season 2.

She dated Boden for a bit, he proposed that season, and they married in the Season 2 finale. Donna is also the mother to Boden’s other son, Terrance.

Since then, she has appeared in numerous episodes, but Donna’s last episode happened in Season 9. In that episode, she dropped by Firehouse 51 to use the wi-fi and gets help from Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Donna is still alive and well within the One Chicago universe, but the actress who plays her has been working on various other projects. It’s possible she could appear in future episodes, as many episodes have alluded to her being around.

Below is a video from when Donna and Chief Boden married on Chicago Fire.

More news from Chicago Fire

Some big moments are coming soon on Chicago Fire.

Actress Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) will soon take her exit. NBC announced during the summer hiatus that this is Kara’s final season.

Many episode subplots for Chicago Fire Season 12 have revolved around Brett getting married and leaving Chicago. She plans to move to Portland with Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Some intense spoilers from the Chicago Fire set reveal footage of a big event happening at Molly’s. A local fan filmed something happening from the street.

There are also many questions about Kelly Severide’s exit and whether or not he will return to Firehouse 51 in time to attend the wedding.

Chicago Fire fans also voted on what type of wedding Brettsey should have.

For another scene involving Donna on Chicago Fire, below is a clip from the episode where Boden proposed.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the Season 2 finale that featured their big wedding.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.