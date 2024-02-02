Chicago Fire fans vote for what type of wedding Brettsey should have

Actress Kara Killmer asked Chicago Fire fans to weigh in on the upcoming Brettsey wedding.

Kara plays paramedic Sylvie Brett on the hit NBC drama, and her character is preparing to marry firefighter Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

A love story between Brett and Casey has been developing for a while, with the couple calling it quits soon after Casey moved to Portland.

But Casey returned to Chicago on a case and realized he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Brett.

Casey proposed to Brett on the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale. It set up a storyline for the couple to have a memorable Chicago wedding.

However, the showrunner has indicated there are roadblocks ahead for Brett and Casey.

Kara Killmer asks the fans about the Brettsey wedding

Kara asked Chicago Fire fans to vote on what wedding style they felt best suited Brett and Casey.

“Ok, #Chihards and #Brettsey shippers! As you know, we have a wedding to plan, so I want all the feedback! What style wedding do you think suites Brett and Casey?” Kara wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans chose between Rustic/Bohemian, Modern/Luxe, Traditional/Vintage, and Destination.

More than 1,900 fans voted in the poll, with the results shared below.

A poll was created for Chicago Fire fans. Pic credit @karakillmer/X

What dessert should be featured at the wedding?

Kara also posted a poll where fans could vote on the wedding dessert. She opened that poll after the voting for the wedding theme had closed.

“The results are in from my last poll inquiring about the “theme” for Brett and Casey’s wedding; ‘Traditional/Classic’ by a landslide. Now for dessert!” Kara posted.

The choices were Cookies and Ice Cream, Cupcakes, Doughnuts, and Wedding Cake.

It led to another landslide vote, as the fans wanted Brettsey to enjoy some cake.

Another poll was created for Chicago Fire fans. Pic credit @karakillmer/X

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.