Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer says goodbye to Kara Killmer

Chicago Fire fans say goodbye to actress Kara Killmer on the February 28 episode.

Kara has played paramedic Sylvie Brett for years but decided to exit the hit NBC drama.

Kara recently spoke about saying goodbye to Chicago Fire, and she is pleased with how her character exits Firehouse 51.

The big Brettsey wedding happens on the February 28 episode. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) finally find their happiness.

Brett and Casey will move to Portland and care for three kids, including the baby Brett has recently adopted. Casey has been caring for the two sons of a fallen firefighter.

Rumors of a Chicago Fire spin-off for the duo surfaced on social media, but nothing has been confirmed by NBC, producers, or the One Chicago stars.

Jesse Spencer says goodbye to Kara Killmer

Jesse just made a post on social media to honor the work Kara has done for Chicago Fire. The duo has shared many scenes, first as co-workers and friends, but soon as husband and wife.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you @karakillmer,” Jesse began the post.

“You are a scholar and a pro. Thank you for the good times and bad. Your presence at this ol’ firehouse will be missed,” he glowingly wrote to his friend.

“Happy wedding day!! 9/8central NBC,” he closed the post before tagging Chicago Fire, One Chicago, and NBC.

Chicago Fire fans are also celebrating the Brettsey wedding day

Though Sylvie Brett’s exit will be hard for many Chicago Fire fans, viewers are sharing their excitement about the wedding.

“It’s their Wedding Day! #Brettsey #ChicagoFire,” wrote one fan with a clip from the Brettsey wedding.

“WEDDING OF THE YEAR @Brettsey,” posted another fan with a wedding clip.

WEDDING OF THE YEAR #Brettsey pic.twitter.com/3SJ4pDWogl — 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 💍 ᴍʀ ˣ ᴍʀꜱ ᴄᴀꜱᴇʏ ᴇʀᴀ (@nblvedits) February 27, 2024

“I can’t watch live tonight, but you can bet a #Brettsey endgame (dead cert) on me waking up at the crack of dawn tomorrow to catch up. #weddingoftheyear #ChicagoFire,” posted a Chicago Fire fan who has to rely on their DVR.

I can’t watch live tonight, but you can bet a #Brettsey endgame (dead cert) on me waking up at the crack of dawn tomorrow to catch up. #weddingoftheyear #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/uhr9RvVRYn — awellieTV (@AwellieT) February 28, 2024

Another fan shared a Chicago Fire clip from when Brett and Casey were on hand to celebrate another Chicago Fire wedding.

“Cheers to the happy couple on their wedding day. All of us #Brettsey fans are going to miss you. #ChicagoFire#BrettseyWedding,” she wrote with several added emojis.

Cheers to the happy couple on their wedding day. All of us #Brettsey fans are going to miss you. 🥂❤️😭 #ChicagoFire #BrettseyWedding pic.twitter.com/1y2C5iyQ2d — Miranda Miller (@mrandamiller517) February 28, 2024

