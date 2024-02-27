Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer says goodbye, shares emotions from Sylvie Brett’s final episode

Kara Killmer is saying goodbye to Chicago Fire.

The long-time One Chicago actress chose to end her time as paramedic Sylvie Brett on the hit NBC show, but she appears content with her choices.

At the same time, Kara described filming her final episode as “bittersweet.”

The February 28 episode features Brett marrying firefighter Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer).

Brettsey finally gets a happy ending, but their exits could lead to many tears from Chicago Fire fans.

Rooting for the Chicago Fire couple has been an experience for fans, even as the writers kept the relationship from happening for so long.

And now, too soon, Chicago Fire fans have to bid farewell to Brett and Casey on the same night.

Kara Killmer ends her Chicago Fire run

There are some Chicago Fire spoilers ahead about the February 28 episode. But only for fans who haven’t seen the trailer for the wedding episode.

“I just love that her character has been able to come full circle and it’s it’s such a great way to exit her journey. It’s sort of perfect timing,” Kara said about the final episode for Sylvie Brett.

“This is the natural end for her character; it’s kind of a perfect bookend, really,” she told Deadline.

The character first appeared in Chicago Fire Season 4, but it has always felt like Brett has been around even longer.

When Casey returned to Chicago in the Season 11 finale, there were hints that Brett might leave the City. She was trying to adopt a baby, Casey wasn’t moving back, and for her character to find true happiness, she needed to leave with Casey.

Kara Killmer speaks about the Chicago Fire wedding

“I think people will be very excited to see how it all comes together. You know, it’s a very unique and challenging space. So it was really fun to see how they transformed it into this kind of unique spot, which, I thought Jesse would love,” Kara teased about the wedding.

During Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 5, Brett discovered that Tony (played by Anthony Ferraris) had helped secure her wedding at a fish store called The Acquaririum – rather than the Chicago Aquarium where she thought the event would happen.

Some scrambling could happen as Violet tries to help get things ready, but the images released for the Chicago Fire wedding make it look beautiful.

She called her Chicago Fire exit “bittersweet” but added that it was “more sweet than bitter, for sure.”

Kara also reportedly loved that her final scenes as Brett were one big party.

