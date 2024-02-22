Chicago Fire wedding photos released for Brett and Casey

The long-awaited Chicago Fire wedding has nearly arrived, and NBC has released beautiful images.
Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) finally get their happily-ever-after moment.
Chicago Fire fans also have to say goodbye, as this is the final episode for Kara. She is leaving the show, making Brett’s move to Portland easier.
The big day is Wednesday, February 28, at 9/8c on NBC. The episode will stream on Peacock shortly after it debuts.
NBC has teased that some familiar faces will be in Chicago for the wedding, and the early images hint at at least two of them.
The best news for many Chicago Fire fans is that a familiar friend is back in town to serve as Casey’s best man.
Chicago Fire wedding photos from Port in the Storm
Let’s jump right into one of the best photos to be released early. It features Brett and Casey at the alter, with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) flanking them.
That’s also Cheif Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiating the event.
The second image has Brett and Casey standing near their wedding cake. They are exchanging a look that is packed with sparks.
This image also changes the setting, as they are no longer at The Aquarium. It confirms the wedding reception is at Molly’s.
Brett is shown having fun with her girls in this third image. The wedding cake is seen from a different view, and the lights at Molly’s can be seen hanging from the ceiling.
NBC has also released an image showcasing Sylvie Brett for the event. Actress Kara Killmer looks beautiful in the snap.
More from the world of One Chicago
NBC has also released a teaser trailer for the Brettsey wedding episode. It’s short, but it sets the stage for the big goodbye.
Kara Killmer also had fans vote on the style of wedding the characters should have. It was a fun endeavor on social media.
For Chicago P.D. fans who haven’t heard, actress Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the show. Her run as Detective Hailey Upton ends this spring.
Much like how the Brettsey wedding has been promoted, we expect NBC to give a countdown for Upton’s final episodes.
As a reminder, the wedding for Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey debuts on Wednesday, February 28.
Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.