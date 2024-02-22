Chicago Fire reveals Brettsey wedding footage in new episode trailer

It’s finally time for the Chicago Fire wedding for Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey.

The characters finally get to be together, even though it means fans won’t see them on the show any longer.

Actress Kara Killmer has filmed her final scenes, bringing her long run on the show to an end.

It also means actor Jesse Spencer returns to Chicago for another guest-starring appearance to sweep her off her feet.

Within the episode storylines, the couple gets married and moves to Portland, beginning the next chapter of their lives.

The door is open for Casey or Brett to return to Firehouse 51, but this could also be a permanent goodbye.

Chicago Fire synopsis for Brettsey’s wedding episode.

“Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Violet scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue. A call at the expo center takes a shocking turn,” reads the synopsis for the February 28 episode.

The new installment of Chicago Fire is called Port in the Storm, and NBC is teasing that “familiar faces” will attend the wedding.

NBC trailer for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 6

Below is the teaser trailer NBC is running for the new episode. We see Brett and Casey standing at the altar, with Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiating the ceremony.

Over Casey’s shoulder is the face many Chicago Fire fans hoped would be at the wedding. Kelly Sveride (Taylor Kinney) has returned in time for the wedding. That’s good news for Brett, Casey, and Severide’s wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

It’s also clear that the wedding is at The Aquarium, which is not what Brett had thought would happen.

The buildup to the Brettsey wedding has happened over the first six episodes of Season 12, and their exits will impact the show.

A new paramedic in charge will take over at Firehouse 51, and more episodes are likely to feature the new chief. Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) didn’t make a good first impression when she defended Brett to the new boss, but maybe that loyalty will serve her well later.

How it started vs How it’s gonna be 😭❤️ #BRETTSEY endgame! pic.twitter.com/ZQfZicm9va — Jane 🌘 (@twistedcardio) February 22, 2024

As a reminder, the final episode for Sylvie Brett and Kara Killmer airs at 9/8c on Wednesday, February 28.

More wedding photos from the big day will be revealed by NBC a bit later, but at least we have the teaser trailer to enjoy.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.