Having Kelly Severide back on Chicago Fire was a nice treat for fans.

But after three episodes that featured Severide, the character left Chicago again.

Actor Taylor Kinney took a leave of absence during Season 11, forcing the writers to think quickly about a subplot.

The show revealed that Severide had gone to undertake additional arson training. It was sold as an elite program in which only the best investigators could participate.

Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) was mad when Severide vanished, leading to her chasing him down during the summer hiatus.

Severide resurfaced during the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere. Kidd was still upset, and there was lingering resentment.

Is Severide coming back to Chicago Fire?

It was heavily hinted during Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 3 that Severide would return. He did that before his vanishing act in Season 11, though. This caused fans to be reluctant to take his comments at face value.

During the fourth episode of Season 12, Severide was shown texting often with Kidd. She even mentioned at work how they had been keeping in touch much better than when he disappeared last season.

Toward the end of the episode, Kidd had another text conversation with Severide.

“Really missing you today,” she sent.

“Miss you too. Just booked my flight. Home a week from tomorrow,” Severide replied a short time later.

Unless the writers are toying with Chicago Fire fans, this seems to indicate that Severide will return to Chicago very soon.

Could this mean we get to see Taylor Kinney playing Kelly Severide again in two episodes?

That sixth episode of Season 12 is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.

More news from the One Chicago universe

The wedding between Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) happens soon. Severide has to be in town for it (that’s what fans hope).

Some leaked Chicago Fire set footage revealed part of an event at Molly’s, hinting at what’s to come. View that footage in the link for excitement from the Chicago Fire cast.

Changes are ahead for all the One Chicago shows. Tracy Spiridakos is also leaving Chicago P.D. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for years but will soon film her final scenes as part of Intelligence.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. Many of them feature Severide, especially in the early seasons, where he had drama with Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer).

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.