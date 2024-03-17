Chicago P.D. cast: Who plays Josephine Petrovic?

A new actress has joined the Chicago P.D. cast and is featured in upcoming episodes.

It’s also worth noting that she shares the screen with Tracy Spiridakos, who is leaving the show this season.

Tracy has played Detective Hailey Upton for many years, but it was revealed that the character will soon leave Chicago.

The new season of Chicago P.D. has not yet addressed the upcoming Upton exit, but narrative seeds will likely be revealed soon.

In the meantime, Season 11 rolls on, with the finale coming up this May. The season will seem short because it is only 13 episodes long.

Several Chicago P.D. cast members also posted on social media about already missing Tracy as she films her final episodes.

Who plays Josephine Petrovic on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Actress Bojana Novakovic will play Josephine Petrovic on Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episodes 7 and 8. The second episode is called On Paper and the early images make it look dramatic.

Her involvement with the show hasn’t been fully revealed, so it might just be for a few episodes, but she has appeared on various shows as a lead and recurring character.

Bojana Novakovic will play Josephine Petrovic for the first time on the March 20 episode of Chicago P.D. called The Living and The Dead.

Bojana has been seen as Clara in 12 recent episodes of Love Me, Detective Lizzie Needham on Instinct, Bianca Samson on Shameless, Mikki on Rake, and Tippi on Satisfaction.

She has also been in several films where she played Emma Craven in Edge of Darkness, Sarah Caraway in Devil, and Ilenka Ganuch in Drag Me to Hell.

Now, she appears ready to work with the Intelligence teams.

Images from Chicago P.D. featuring Bojana Novakovic

Below are some early images released from Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 8. As a reminder, this new episode of Chicago P.D. will debut on Wednesday, March 27.

In the first image, Bojana is shown in a scene that involves many people from Intelligence. Her character is seen helping with a case.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Bojana Novakovic as Josephine Petrovic, and Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The second photo has Detective Hailey Upton conversing with Josephine Petrovic. Josephine is an SVU detective and brings a unique set of eyes to the team.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Bojana Novakovic as Josephine Petrovic on Chicago P.D. Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The final image has Upton and Novakovic in a car together, possibly staking out a scene. They are also shown running with their guns drawn in additional press images, where Novakovic’s badge can be seen on her waist.

Bojana Novakovic as Josephine Petrovic and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: James Washington/NBCUniversal

