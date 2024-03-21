Chicago Med cast: Who plays Dr. Margo Collins?

The new episode of Chicago Med brought back Dr. Margo Collins.

A party was being held to celebrate Sean Archer (played by Luigi Sottile) reaching one year of sobriety.

Dr. Collins was there to help Sean, his father, Dean, and friends from the hospital celebrate the milestone.

This is the second episode that Dr. Collins has appeared in.

She was also in Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 5, introducing herself as the head of a clinic where Sean now works.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It might be amusing to some Chicago Med fans to learn that this is the third episode for the actress, as she played a different character a few years back.

Who plays Dr. Margo Collins on the Chicago Med cast?

Actress Beth Lacke guest-starred in the new episode (Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 7), reprising her role as Dr. Margo Collins.

She first appeared on the show during Chicago Med Season 3, Episode 2 as Ms. Lake. It was a much different character, but now she is back as someone with a more central role.

Beth Lacke has been in the business for a long time, most recently appearing as Lynne in six episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

She was also in five episodes of Night Sky as Chandra, on Mixed-ish as Barbara in 2020, and in an episode of Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls, ER, and How I Met Your Mother.

Beth even appeared in a 2014 episode of Chicago P.D. called At Least It’s Justice. That was Chicago P.D. Season 1, Episode 10 as Caroline Burton.

Below is an image of Beth on set with Luigi Sottile and Steven Weber earlier this season.

Beth Lacke as Dr. Margo Collins, Luigi Sottile as Sean Archer, and Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med Season 9. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Beth Lacke on the Chicago Med cast

During the first segment of the March 20 episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Collins was flirting heavily with Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). Dean is shown chatting with Dr. Hannah Asher later, and he explains his reluctance. Choosing to date his son’s boss could lead to issues.

“Fear can make you miss out on something great,” Dean says later on a case. And it’s something Hannah says right back to him later.

This hinted that viewers would see Beth Lacke as Dr. Margo Collins again this season.

As the episode ended, Dean caught up to Margo as she was heading out after visiting someone. He asked if she would like to go out sometime, and she said to call her so they could make a date.

Below is an image Beth Lacke shared on Instagram expressing her excitement to be on the Chicago Med cast.

It further suggests we will see much more of her this season.

Chicago Med set photo from Beth Lacke. Pic credit: @Lackelove/Instagram

More news from One Chicago

A new paramedic debuted on Chicago Fire. Is he there to cause problems or help Firehouse 51?

The Chicago P.D. cast also has a new detective helping Intelligence.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.