Why is the NCIS spin-off about Ziva and Tony not on CBS? Here’s your answers

A new NCIS spin-off focuses on the return of Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

NCIS cast members Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are attached to the project that some fans have dubbed NCIS: Europe.

Having these fan-favorite characters back in the mix opens new doors for the franchise.

Ahead of appearing on the new spin-off, Michael popped in for the Ducky tribute episode on NCIS.

It was good to see Michael and Sean Murray (Timothy McGee) interacting again, almost as if no time had passed.

Now, work begins on a new chapter in the lives of Tony and Ziva, with the spin-off serving as a continuation for those characters.

Why won’t NCIS: Europe be shown on CBS?

The new NCIS spin-off is being filmed with the intent of only streaming it on Paramount+. This means only subscribers to the service can watch the new show.

It’s a huge tease to advertise a show heavily and then only make it available for streaming, especially since CBS is where most fans tune in for shows from the NCISverse.

CBS Studios President David Stapf was asked about the intent of the new NCIS spin-off to appear on Paramount+ and if there was ever a thought of it also airing on CBS.

“No, it was always designed to be a streaming show,” he told Deadline.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach was also asked if she was jealous that CBS doesn’t get the new spin-off to air with the other NCIS shows.

“Hm, jealous? Yeah, a little bit, I’m not going to lie, sure. I’m a Tiva fan like everyone else. BTW, the phrase Tiva was one of the original couple names that ever existed, I don’t think we get enough credit for that,” she responded.

A big reason that NCIS: Europe (we will keep calling it that for ease of understanding) won’t be airing on CBS is due to so many other NCIS shows airing in the Fall of 2024.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Origins would take up three hours of primetime coverage already.

And CBS just announced that NCIS: Sydney is returning and will also air in primetime. That’s four hours of NCIS programs for CBS viewers to enjoy.

More exciting news from the NCISverse

As mentioned above, a new prequel series called NCIS: Origins was also ordered. This show intends to depict the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mieke Franks working for NCIS.

Mark Harmon is slated to be an executive producer and the narrator of NCIS: Origins.

Sean Murray recently teased an appearance on the spin-off in Europe. It would be difficult for him to pull that off, but it could be fun for the fans at home.

Previous episodes from all the NCIS programs are available to stream on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.