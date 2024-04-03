NCIS video promo to celebrate 1,000 episodes features Mark Harmon, Chris O’Donnell, and Scott Bakula

A special NCIS promo was released to celebrate the franchise reaching 1,000 episodes.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a full synopsis for Episode 1,000 was finally released.

It’s a big night for the NCIS Universe, as reaching 1,000 episodes is a big deal. That count includes episodes from NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Syndey.

The April 15 episode will also feature appearances from Daniela Ruah and Vanessa Lachey. Daniela played Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, while Vanessa currently plays Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i.

Additional surprise appearances are in store for that upcoming episode, including the return of Tobias Fornell as Joe Spano plays the former FBI agent again.

As a reminder, NCIS Episode 1,000 debuts on Monday, April 15, at 9/8c.

Exciting NCIS promo video released to celebrate 1,000 episodes

Below is the promo video that has been released. It serves to commemorate all of the NCIS shows and look forward to what the future holds.

Key characters from the past are included, including Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Chris O’Donnell as G. Callen, and Scott Bakula as Dwayne Cassius “King” Pride.

Fans will also spot many other characters who have been spotted on the shows, including Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Jack Sloane (Maria Bello), Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham), and Dr. Ducky Mallard (David McCallum).

The current casts of NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Hawai’s are also featured.

Enjoy the NCIS celebration video below, including a few teaser images from the April 15 episode. See who else you can spot from the 1,000 episodes of the five NCIS programs.

“You don’t make it to 1000 episodes without an all-star team. 💪💪 Meet back here Monday, April 15th for a very special #NCISverse milestone…👏 #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NCISSydney #NCISLA #NCISNOLA,” reads the full Instagram caption.

1000 Episodes, #NCIS

THANK YOU… April 8th we celebrate with tribute that will bring nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/Qans7K5nqq — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) April 2, 2024

Previous episodes from all NCIS programs are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS. NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.