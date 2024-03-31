NCIS schedule includes an upcoming special presentation

The NCIS schedule for Season 21 is already winding down, but CBS also has a special presentation coming up to celebrate the franchise.

To help celebrate the 1,000th episode from the NCIS Universe, CBS and Entertainment Tonight have teamed up for a fan surprise.

On April 15, the NCIS Universe will celebrate its 1,000th episode with a big episode of the original hit drama.

Here is the intriguing synopsis from that April 15 episode, which features a character returning from the past.

Actor Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee) also shared a set photo featuring another character who returns for the big night.

Unfortunately, we are also coming up on the May finale episode for NCIS Season 21.

Upcoming NCIS schedule for Season 21

Below is a brief breakdown of the upcoming television schedule for NCIS. Season 21 is already half over, with the episode count cut due to the two Hollywood strikes.

It could come as bad news that there is no new episode of NCIS on Monday, April 8. That’s when the special presentation will air; sandwiched between two repeat episodes from earlier this season. NCIS: Hawai’i will not air that evening.

April 1: NCIS Season 21, Episode 6 airs at 9/8c on CBS.

April 8: NCISverse: The First 1,000 airs at 9/8c on CBS.

April 15: NCIS airs its 1,000th episode (Season 21, Episode 7) at 9/8c on CBS.

April 22: The tentative schedule has NCIS Season 21, Episode 8 at 9/8c on CBS.

What is NCISverse: The First 1,000?

A synopsis has been provided for the April 8 presentation on CBS.

“Kevin Frazier hosts a celebration of the NCIS franchise, including exclusive interviews with cast members and guest stars; new details about the origins of NCIS; a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the franchise’s 1,000th episode,” reads the full synopsis for April 8.

Kevin Frazier is from Entertainment Tonight and has helped with specials before, including one done last year to celebrate 14 years of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Guest stars from the various NCIS shows will be on hand, likely including Chris O’Donnell from NCIS: LA who was on hand for the set party this winter. O’Donnell played G. Callen for 14 seasons.

Let's remember the first opening of NCIS… since then it captivated us. 💙🫶🎬🤩#MichaelWeatherly#NCIS pic.twitter.com/ggY7aMVsM4 — Cristal Cortes Valdez (@CristalCortesV1) March 29, 2024

More news from the NCIS Universe

Russell Wong recently joined the NCIS cast. He plays the father of Agent Jessica Knight.

In additional good news from the NCISverse, a second season of NCIS: Sydney was ordered. The new episodes will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Previous episodes of NCIS and its spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.