Who plays Agent Knight’s dad on NCIS? Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao introduced

The NCIS cast introduces the father of Agent Jessica Knight during the March 25 episode.

Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao finally appears, with the powerful man set to share screen time with Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

Jimmy and Jessica have been in a relationship for a while now, all while dealing with the complications of working together.

Investigations are the family business for the Knight family, so Jessica has had a lot to live up to. And Jimmy is keenly aware of this.

The NCIS producers did a great job bringing on someone who could play a strong father figure and command immediate respect.

Feng Zhao is introduced on NCIS Season 21, Episode 5. The episode is called The Plan and debuts on Monday, March 25 at 9/8c.

Who plays Agent Knight’s father on the NCIS cast?

Russell Wong plays Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao on the NCIS cast.

He might be best known for playing Jian-Wa in the series of Vanishing Son films. The series had four movies about him and his brother coming to America and their martial arts adventures. Chi Muoi Lo played his brother Wago, while Rebecca Gayheart played his love interest, Clair Armstrong.

Russell also appeared in many hit films. He played Kai in Romeo Must Die, Park in New Jack City, and Ming Guo in The Mummy 3. On television, he appeared in an episode of NCIS: Orleans, three episodes of Westworld as Brompton, and a recent episode of The Broths Sun as Byron Chien.

Below is a scene from Romeo Must Die featuring Russell Wong in action in 2000. The film also starred Jet Li, Aaliyah, Isaiah Washington, Anthony Anderson, DMX, and Delroy Lindo.

NCIS promo featuring Russell Wong

Below is a trailer for the NCIS episode featuring Russell Wong.

Oops. It seems like Knight’s father has no idea who Jimmy is.

As a reminder, this episode debuts on Monday, March 25.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.