NCIS Season 22 announcement made by CBS

CBS finally made its NCIS Season 22 announcement and it’s all good news.

As NCIS Season 21 winds down, the network had to decide if enough viewers were tuning in to continue ordering new episodes.

Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, issued a statement in which she discussed NCIS and The Neighborhood.

For NCIS fans who don’t follow The Neighborhood, it is one of the top comedies on television, and it airs ahead of NCIS on Monday nights.

“The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” Reisenbach stated.

“They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season,” Reisenbach finished.

CBS also crowed about the success that NCIS continues to have at the network. According to their press release, NCIS has been a top 20 series for 18 of the first 20 full seasons. That’s extremely impressive.

NCIS has also been television’s top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive, complete seasons (and 13 of its last 14). The streak could end this year with how well Tracker is doing in the television ratings. But CBS isn’t upset about Tracker doing well.

NCIS Season 22 episodes are on the way

The NCIS Season 22 episodes will begin rolling out in Fall 2024. We will learn more about the cast during the summer hiatus, but we expect many main characters to return.

It’s possible that NCIS could move again in the CBS primetime schedule. The network has to figure out where to air NCIS: Origins (the new prequel show with Mark Harmon as an executive producer).

The NCIS social media crew had fun with the renewal news in the Instagram post below.

More news from NCIS

NCIS Episode 1,000 debuts soon. It marks the 1,000th episode of all the NCIS shows, including the four spin-offs. Fans do not want to miss this big night.

NCIS: Hawai’i has finished filming its two-part season finale already. Star Vanessa Lachey then sent each cast member an individual heartfelt note.

Here are the season finale dates for the NCIS shows. The big day is coming up quicker than many fans wanted.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. Episodes from all the NCIS spin-offs are also available on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney was recently renewed for a second season, so franchise fans who may have missed the episodes can now go back and watch them.

