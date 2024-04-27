Vanessa Lachey ‘Gutted, confused, blindsided’ by NCIS: Hawai’i cancelation

NCIS: Hawai’i has been canceled, and its star has reacted to the sad news.

CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i after three successful seasons in primetime.

The news came out on April 26 as the network worked on its lineup for the 2024-2025 television season.

The show had been on the bubble for being renewed, along with a handful of other shows that also missed the cut.

CBS also canceled So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, but the network renewed Elsbeth, Tracker, and S.W.A.T.

NCIS did get a Season 22 order, bringing new episodes to Monday nights in the fall of 2024.

Vanessa Lachey reacts to NCIS: Hawai’i being canceled

A shocked reaction to NCIS: Hawai’i being canceled was shared by actress Vanessa Lachey.

She plays Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant – a character who has also appeared on NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles.

“Gutted, confused, blindsided,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Stories before adding, “Grateful, confident, beloved fans!”

She shared an image of the NCIS: Hawai’i logo and ended with a few words.

“Processing this news and still being present with my family: I Love You all!” Vanessa wrote.

“Mahalo Nui Loa,” closed out the note.

A reaction from Vanessa Lachey about the NCIS spin-off being canceled. Pic credit: @VanessaLachey/Instagram

A few episodes left for NCIS: Hawai’i

Even though NCIS: Hawai’i has been canceled, CBS will air the final episodes from the latest season.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, NCIS: Hawai’i only has 10 episodes. It means the season finale is, unfortunately, already upon us.

The first part of the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale debuts on Monday, April 29. The final episode of NCIS: Hawai’i is slated for Monday, May 6. Here is a TV promo and info on the final episodes.

When the current season wrapped filming, Vanessa Lachey wrote each cast member a heartfelt letter. It was a nice touch and likely means even more to her co-stars after the latest news.

More news from the NCISverse

Despite losing the Hawai’i spin-off, there are many shows from the NCISverse, with new episodes airing soon.

In addition to NCIS Season 22, a second season of NCIS: Sydney was ordered by CBS. The network also greenlit a prequel show called NCIS: Origins showcasing a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks in 1991.

Here are details about the upcoming NCIS season finale. It should be a good one for one of the longest-running dramas on television.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.