NCIS season finale details revealed by CBS

The NCIS Season 21 finale is almost at hand. That’s unfortunate news for fans who don’t know about the shortened season.

We only get 10 new episodes of NCIS this spring, even though it feels like the season just began.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed production, forcing CBS to cut the episode order from one of its top shows.

NCIS Season 21 is doing very well in the ratings. That’s the good news. But it may have been eclipsed by another CBS drama.

Tracker is turning in impressive first-season numbers, possibly making the most-watched drama of the 2023-2024 television season.

CBS already ordered a second season from Tracker, with those new episodes airing during the 2024-2025 television season.

New details about the upcoming NCIS season finale

The NCIS Season 21 finale airs on Monday, May 6. That’s a detail the network released a while ago as many of its shows prepare for the long summer hiatus.

At the publishing of this article, news has been bad about an NCIS: Hawai’i renewal, but there is still time for CBS to come through with a new order.

But back to the quickly approaching NCIS season finale. The network released its full synopsis for the new episode called Reef Madness.

“Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef, when they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance offers Knight a unique opportunity,” reads the synopsis for the May 6 episode of NCIS.

We already learned there is a cliffhanger regarding one character’s future, so it’s not a stretch to guess that it could be Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law). If he offers her a new job elsewhere, it could challenge her relationship with Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

The question of Agent Knight taking on a new job surfaced earlier this season when her father (Feng Zhao – played by Russell Wong) popped in for an episode. As a reminder, that’s when she told Palmer about her ultimate goal of becoming the NCIS Director. Could Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) be looking at stepping down soon?

As always, the season finale will also include action and the synopsis suggests Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight will be in a dangerous situation. Maybe they won’t be saved before the credits roll?

Since that episode could impact Knight and Palmer’s relationship, let’s take a quick look back. The clip shared below features a kiss between them from NCIS Season 19. We also get to see Ducky again.

NCIS: Hawai’i already finished filming for its current season. Star Vanessa Lachey sent each of her castmates heartfelt notes to celebrate wrap day.

Here’s what to expect from the NCIS: Hawai’i finale. It’s an extended ending to the current season, but hopefully, it isn’t a series finale.

Elsewhere, NCIS: Sydney Season 2 has been ordered, a prequel called NCIS: Origins debuts in the fall, and a new spin-off show is going directly to Paramount+ featuring two former agents.

Previous episodes of NCIS and its spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.