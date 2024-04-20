NCIS: Hawai’i’s shortened schedule includes two-part season finale

Only three new episodes remain on the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 schedule.

It’s a shorter season than usual, meaning the summer hiatus also arrives soon.

Questions still exist about whether or not CBS will renew the NCIS spin-off.

When this article was published, the network had not renewed or canceled the hit drama.

And it is still a hit show, with NCIS: Hawai’i ranking 12th in linear viewership among all broadcast non-sports shows. That’s impressive.

But will CBS have room for NCIS: Hawai’i on the schedule after ordering NCIS: Origins and renewing Tracker, Elsbeth, and S.W.A.T. already? Stay tuned.

Remaining episode schedule for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3

Only three new episodes remain on the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 television schedule. This is after the first seven debuted on Monday nights this winter and spring.

The third season for the NCIS spin-off has only 10 episodes – including a two-part finale that ramps up the excitement level.

Below is a breakdown of when each new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i will air.

Monday, April 22: NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 8.

Monday, April 29: Part 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale.

Monday, May 6: Part 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale.

For fans who need to catch up on previously aired episodes, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where viewers can check out NCIS Season 21, Episode 7 (the 1,000th NCIS Universe episode).

More news from the NCIS Universe

NCIS: Hawai’i has already finished filming for Season 3. After the final day of filming, star Vanessa Lachey wrote each co-star a heartfelt note. Hopefully, that wasn’t the series finale the cast worked hard on.

One of the cast members provided some teasers about how the current season ends. Here are some spoilers about the two-part NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale.

The flagship show (NCIS) has been renewed for Season 22. Those new episodes are scheduled to debut in Fall 2024 on CBS. Here is the remaining schedule for NCIS Season 21.

Paramount+ has also ordered a new NCIS spin-off featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo returning to play their characters. They are back to tell more stories about agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo, but here’s why NCIS fans must be patient.

As a reminder, previous episodes of all NCIS dramas are available for streaming on Paramount+. That even includes the shows based in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Sydney.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.