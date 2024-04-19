NCIS schedule: Only a few episodes left this season

The NCIS schedule for Season 21 is nearing an end. It means the season finale is coming up soon, and then the long summer hiatus.

NCIS fans recently got to see the 1,000th episode of the franchise. It features some fun guest appearances and the return of Director Vance’s son.

As the franchise rolls out the next 1,000 episodes, fans can look forward to a new prequel series and a new spin-off series coming during the 2024-2025 television season.

CBS has also ordered NCIS Season 22 and NCIS: Sydney Season 2, so more episodes from those shows will debut next year.

At the time of this article, CBS has not announced if it is canceling or renewing NCIS: Hawai’i.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

NCIS: Hawai’i fans hope that the network will soon announce a Season 4 order.

NCIS Season 21 schedule: The remaining episodes

There are only three new episodes left for NCIS Season 21. Below is the CBS schedule for the coming weeks.

Monday, April 22: NCIS Season 21, Episode 8.

Monday, April 29: NCIS Season 21, Episode 9.

Monday, May 6: The Spring 2024 NCIS season finale.

That’s right – there are only 10 episodes for this season of NCIS. The two Hollywood strikes delayed production and the new season didn’t premiere until March.

The long summer hiatus arrives soon, but at least fans can stream past episodes on Paramount+. The streaming service also has NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Syndey, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

A video with NCIS alums celebrating the 1,000th episode is shared below, for anyone who hasn’t seen it. It features current stars and people who have previously appeared on the hit dramas.

More news from the NCIS Universe

“The NCIS team looks for a motive behind the kidnapping and death of a famous heart surgeon,” reads the synopsis for the April 22 NCIS episode. It is called Heartless.

NCIS: Hawai’i has finished filming its latest season. Marking the accomplishment, star Vanessa Lachey wrote each co-star a heartfelt note.

And here are some spoilers about the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale.

A new NCIS spin-off is on the way at Paramount+. But here’s why NCIS fans have to be patient.

The new NCIS prequel show is putting together its cast. Mark Harmon serves as an executive producer and narrator for NCIS: Origins. This new drama will focus on NCIS in 1991, with stories told about younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks. It opens the door for a fresh look at the franchise.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.